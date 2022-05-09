Witney Carson & Husband Carson McAllister Share Big Family News

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Witney Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, shared big news with their followers on Mother’s Day Weekend. — Carson graduated from college! And he celebrated by jumping into their pool wearing his cap and gown, a video Witney shared in her Instagram stories.

Carson Is a Mechanical Engineer

On Instagram, Witney posted a photo of herself with Carson and their son Leo, 1, with Carson wearing his graduation finery and holding his diploma from Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. He has earned a degree in mechanical engineering.

“HE’S GRADUATED!!!! Words can’t describe how proud I am of this guy!” wrote Witney on Instagram. “It’s been six long years of rigorous work, sacrificing for me and my career, and here he is as a mechanical engineer graduate! Today, all of his professors told me how intelligent Carson is, and I was just beaming with pride! The sky is the limit for you, babe! Can’t wait to see what you’ll do! We love you!!!!”

In her Instagram stories, Witney added, “Our amazing mechanical engineer! Super proud wife over here.”

The “Dancing With the Stars” family was quick to offer words of congratulations, with fellow professional dancer Lindsay Arnold and former troupe member Hayley Erbert leaving comments, plus Witney’s former “Dancing With the Stars” partners Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, from season 30, and Alfonso Ribeiro, from season 19, also wishing Carson congratulations.

On the Utah Valley University website, it says the commencement keynote speaker was Mary C. Daly, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, who encouraged the graduates to be “unmistakably and unapologetically you.”

“What you probably don’t know — and what I have learned in my 30-year career — is that being yourself isn’t a switch that you can simply turn on, and then it stays on forever,” Daly said in her address. “It’s a journey, and it’s one that you will need to take over and over again.”

The site also said that Carson graduated with over 11,000 other students — the largest class in the university’s history. The oldest member of the class is 77 years old and the youngest is just 16.

Carson Said ‘Thank You’ For All The Kind Words

In a follow-up Instagram story, Witney said that Carson is very appreciative of all the kind words, but he is not on social media very much, so she posted his thank-yous for him.

“Carson says thanks for all the love, you guys!” wrote Witney. “He appreciates it! (He’s not on social media much).”

Witney also made sure to acknowledge Mother’s Day, which fell the day after Carson’s graduation, with a post of herself with Leo and telling mothers of all kinds and ages that they are “incredible.”

“Happy Mother’s Day to the young moms who are juggling this new life, to the empty nesters who are lonely, to the mourning moms, to the moms who’ve struggled with infertility, to the ones who have lost their moms… I love you, and you are incredible. Thinking of all the different moms today wherever you are, squeezing my boy today so tight!” wrote Witney.

In an Instagram reel, Witney also commented that she is “truly changed because of [her son],” writing, “Before having my son… I was well-rested, had lots of time for myself, spontaneous, easy-going. After having my son… I feel empowered, I have more self-confidence, I have a purpose bigger than myself, I’m stronger.”

Some “Dancing With the Stars” fans are convinced that Witney and Carson are going to expand their family soon because Witney keeps dropping hints that they are ready for baby no. 2.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

