DWTS Season 30 Fan-Favorite Partners Reunite for Dance Video

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 partners Witney Carson and Mike “The Miz” Mizanin reunited for a video they posted together on TikTok.

The two reunited alongside professional dancer Lindsay Arnold for a TikTok dance, which was posted on February 6, 2022, in a video with the caption “You can take me out of #DWTS, but you can’t take the #dancing out of me.”

Carson and The Miz came in 9th place on their season of “Dancing With the Stars” after ending up in the bottom two alongside second-place finisher JoJo Siwa.

Fans Loved the Collab

Fans took to the comment section to express their love for the video.

“Still think the miz did it better than the rest,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Omg get Witney on WWE.”

“You need better moves than that,” one person told Miz.

Some reminisced about his time on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I loved watching you on DWTS, you always tried so hard it was impressive,” one person commented.

Carson has been catching a bit of heat for her recent posts on TikTok and Instagram. Fans were upset when Carson posted a dance challenge that she captioned “#loveforukraine #istandwithukraine #newdancechallenge #spreadlove #danceitout #danceistherapy.”

Some fans were also upset about a post that Carson made on her Instagram Stories. In the slide, Carson asked her fans if she should make a sweater that says “Frick Putin.”

Fans of the dancer took to Reddit to talk about her post, with some saying they could not believe that Carson actually posted that.

“I just went to her stories because I thought there was no way she could’ve actually posted this, and yet…” one person wrote in the replies.

The Miz ‘Knew’ He Was Going Home on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

On November 4, 2021, The Miz penned a note about his exit on “Dancing With the Stars,” which featured an image of himself standing next to JoJo Siwa.

“The SECOND it was announced I was in the bottom two against @itsjojosiwa on @dancingABC, I knew I was going home. You could see it on my face! But honestly, if I got to choose who to go home against, I would want it to be JoJo,” he wrote at the time. “The JoJo you see on TV is who she is. She is energetic, sweet, caring, incredibly positive and has a presence that is fun and infectious to be around.”

He added, “She has incredible dedication and is one of the hardest workers and so dedicated in everything she does. At 18, she has a freakin empire because of all of her hard work! At 18, I was sitting in my room staring at a Limp Bizkit poster on the wall. Regardless of the outcome this season, she is a champion, and now she has a @WWE title to prove it! Good luck! #DWTS”

The Miz also recently announced YouTuber Logan Paul as his partner for WrestleMania, per HypeBeast. Together, they will go against father-son partners Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The event takes place on April 2 and 3, 2022.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Cheryl Burke Opens Up About ‘Scary’ Divorce