Witney Carson Gives 1st Sneak Peek Inside Her New Home Following Surprise Move

Witney Carson gave fans a sneak peek inside her new home.

Days after announcing that her family was moving for the second time in less than two years, the veteran “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer shared a video of her clan getting set to do some demolition on their new place. The clip also gave fans a glimpse at the inside of the spacious Florida home.

Carson and her husband Carson McAllister share two sons, Leo, 3, and Jet, 1.

Witney Carson’s Toddler Sons Were Part of Her ‘Demo Crew’

In a video posted to Instagram on August 14, Carson’s husband and their young sons entered the front door of the new house with tools in hand.

“Demo crew!” shouted little Leo as the AC/DC song “Back in Black” played in the background. As the threesome began to demolish a wall, some details of the home’s interior could be seen. The stone-fronted house featured arched doorways and built-in shelving and cabinetry in one of the rooms. A large patio door gave a look to a patio area with a pool and outdoor fireplace.

The clip ended with Carson walking in the double front doors wielding a hammer.

“It’s DEMO DAY at the new house!” the pro dancer captioned the clip. “You didn’t think I’d let them have all the fun did you?! 😘”

Carson included the hashtags #demoday #demo #housedemo #homerenovation #home #houserenovation #newhouse #dreamhome.

Witney Carson Previously Shared a Video of the Outside of Her New Home

Carson first confirmed her move news on August 12. The mirrorball champion posted a video to Instagram as her family posed on the driveway. She then gave fans a look at the outdoor area and pool patio. The home appeared to be on a golf course community.

“Well we moved… again! Same state, just a different house! 🌴🌊⛳️ ,” she wrote in the caption. “This house checked all the boxes for our growing family, now it just needs our little spin on it 😘😍 Lots of renovating that’s already started.”

The move is the second one for the family in just over a year. In March 2023, Carson first revealed her family was moving from Utah to Florida. In an Instagram Q&A with fans, the dancer explained that she and her husband “fell in love” with the area in Florida that her sister-in-law lived in. “And this house became available, and we decided to jump on board,” she shared. “And yeah, it just feels right. We’re excited to be in the warm weather in the winter months as well.”

In an April 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Carson revealed that she and McAllister were originally just looking for a vacation property when they found the perfect home in Orlando. The knockers on the front door were the clincher for the couple.

“My [father-in-law’s] name was Kevin Leo and ever since he passed away, every symbol of a lion we’d find reminded us of him,” Carson told the outlet. “The first thing we saw on the doors of the house were two lion heads and then the realtor was like, ‘Yeah the owners love lions’ so you’re going to see a lot of them in here.’ We bought the house that week.”

In July 2024, fans had an inkling Carson was moving again when she posted a video of some of the highlights of her first Orlando home with the caption, “We’ve loved living here 🥹🤍🌴 the lighting in this home truly elevated every space!”

The post came just after she teased that she and her husband had just signed some important papers.

“‘Loved’ as in house sold and are those the papers you signed yesterday??? 😍” one fan asked in the comment section. Carson simply replied with a wink-face emoji.

