DWTS Pro Witney Carson Makes Big Family Announcement

For weeks, “Dancing With the Stars” pro Witney Carson has been teasing some big family news. On August 11, she revealed that she and her husband, Carson McAllister, purchased a new home.

The two had moved to Florida from Utah in June 2023, and they wanted something that better suited their family.

“Well we moved… again! Same state, just down the road! This house checked all the boxes for our growing family, now it just needs our little spin on it. Lots of renovating that’s already started- showing everything on here so follow along,” Carson captioned an Instagram video.

Carson and McAllister tied the knot in 2016. They have two sons together, Leo, 3, and Jet, 1.

Witney Carson & Her Husband Moved to Florida After Welcoming Their Second Son

In March 2023, Carson announced that her family was moving out of Utah.

“Well you guys, we are moving…. TO FLORIDA!!” Carson captioned an Instagram post at the time. “As hard as this change might be, I know it’s right for us right now. I’m filled with lots of emotions, but I really am excited to have this adventure with my little family. Im embracing the change, so here we go 2023!! Will continue to give updates here, love you all,” she added.

The two moved into their new home after Carson gave birth to the couple’s second son. After spending about a year in their first Florida home, Carson and McAllister made the decision to stay in the Sunshine State.

“Congratulations wish you only blessings on your new adventures,” one person wrote.

“Congratulations!!!! Lots of luck and best wishes in your new home!!!!” someone else added.

“I literally love all of this for you-been a fan since So You Think You Can Dance days,” a third comment read.

“Congratulations! That’s so exciting I’m so happy and excited for you,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Witney Carson & Carson McAllister Have Welcomed a New Family Member

The Carson-McAllister family is definitely “growing.” On August 6, Carson shared that the family adopted a kitten.

“I never thought in a million years we’d adopt a kitten but here we are. Welcome to the family Midnight! Did you have a cat growing up? Were they a big part of your childhood?” she captioned an Instagram post.

Carson and McAllister weren’t planning on adding a pet to their family, but things just worked out that way. In the Instagram video, Carson explained how the cat came to be a McAllister.

“We visited our cousins at the farm. Leo became attached to the kitty that was looking for a new home,” she said. She shared a video of her son carrying the black cat around the yard.

“The cat followed Leo everywhere he went,” she continued, adding, “We really weren’t looking for a pet, but we changed our minds. We decided to bring him home.” The video consisted of quite a few sweet moments between Leo and the new cat, who is named Midnight. It’s unknown how old the kitten is.

