DWTS Pro Witney Carson Reveals Her Latest Obsession

In an Instagram story, “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Witney Carson revealed that she is “obsessed” with “American Idol” and she apologized for being so late to the “Idol” party.

Here is what Witney is loving about the singing competition series:

Witney Carson Wants to Be Friends With Judge Katy Perry

In an Instagram story, Witney confessed to her followers that she has gotten really into “American Idol” this season, saying that she did not realize what she’s been missing all these seasons by not watching.

“I am obsessed with ‘American Idol’ this season,” said Witney, adding, “I’m watching ‘American Idol’ right now while babysitting and simultaneously trying to do work. I had no idea what I was missing.”

She went on to say that wants to be BFFs with judge Katy Perry, writing, “I love Katy Perry SO MUCH. I am so happy that I started watching this because I am OBSESSED. I want to be her friend so bad.”

The official “American Idol” Instagram account saw Witney’s story and reposted it, writing, “YASSSSSS,” and then over on Katy Perry’s Instagram account, the pop star posted a teaser video of the show captioned, “This is just a taste of what you’re missing,” and Witney commented, “Ugh, you are the best, seriously! Love love love watching you!!!!!”

Witney is not the only “Dancing With the Stars” pro to enjoy herself some “American Idol.” “Dancing With the Stars” alum Nikki Bella revealed in an interview with Us Weekly that she and DWTS pro Artem Chigvintsev would like “American Idol” season 10 third-place finisher Haley Reinhart to sing “Can’t Help Falling in Love” for their first dance at their wedding reception.

‘American Idol’ Season 20 Is Heating Up

The milestone 20th season of “American Idol” has gotten a little crazy lately. The two nights of Top 24 performances in Hawaii saw frontrunner and Platinum Ticket recipient Kenedi Anderson quit the competition, citing “personal reasons.”

She wrote on Instagram:

For personal reasons, I’m unable to continue on “American Idol.” This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary. I’m so grateful to “American Idol,” the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants, and all the fans who have supported me. Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love and make lifelong friends along the way.

Following her departure from the show, the show released a statement to People that read, “We are disappointed to see Kenedi leave, but we are excited to watch this celebratory 20th season unfold with the incredible talent vying to be the next ‘American Idol.'”

Now on Sunday, April 17 and Monday April 18 come the first live episodes — the Top 20 reveal and the Top 14 reveal episodes. According to People, past contestants Chayce Beckkham (season 19 winner), Phillip Phillips (season 11 winner) and Alejandro Aranda (season 17 runner-up) will return to the show for special performances.

“American Idol” airs Sunday and Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

