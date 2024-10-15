DWTS Fans Can’t Believe What Pro Witney Carson Used to Look Like

On October 14, 2024, someone shared a few before and after photos of the female pros from “Dancing With the Stars.” Fans reacted to the different looks, comparing and contrasting who looks the same, who looks different, who may have had work done, and more.

One person that made the list was longtime pro Witney Carson.

Carson, 30, joined the show as a pro on season 18 and won her first and only Mirrorball Trophy on season 19 alongside Alfonso Ribeiro. Carson sat out season 29, was back for seasons 30 and 31, and then took season 32 off to stay at home with her two sons.

However, she’s back on season 33 and is competing with former NFL player Danny Amendola.

Some Fans Feel Witney Carson Is the Most Changed Female Pro on the Show

When Carson first appeared as a pro dancer on “Dancing With the Stars,” she was just 20-years-old. In the time since, she has gotten married, had two kids, and celebrated her 30th birthday. Some fans can’t believe how much Carson’s looks have changed over the past decade.

“Witney has completely new eyes, nose, and lips,” one person wrote.

“Did Witney get a chin implant or something?? Her face is looking sooo different this season,” someone else wondered.

“Witney truly changed her entire look and tbh I’m not here for it. She was absolutely gorgeous and now she’s unrecognizable honestly,” a third Redditor said.

“Honestly Witney really hurts. She’s been my favorite since i started watching about 8 years ago. Can’t believe how different she looks,” a fourth comment read.

“I feel like Whitney had a little bit of a Reese Whitherspoon vibe before all the work. She was adorable, she’s still beautiful.. but was naturally so cute & did not need the work done,” another social media user added.

Witney Carson Shared a Video From Her Botox Appointment in May

Before announcing her decision to return to “Dancing With the Stars,” Carson uploaded a TikTok in which she took fans along to her Botox appointment.

“Haven’t gotten botox in years! Hurt more than i remembered,” she captioned her post. In the video, Carson said that she got injections for the smile lines around her eyes, her forehead, and between her eyebrows.

Many fans took to the comments section of the video to let Carson know that she doesn’t “need” Botox. Several told her that she’s “beautiful” just the way she is.

In April 2024, NewBeauty published an interview with Carson. In it, she discussed a past melanoma diagnosis, some of her beauty secrets, and body image.

“I think as dancers, we’re very hard on ourselves because we’re looking in the mirror all day, so we’re constantly our hardest critic. Also as dancers, everybody is so fit. Nowadays thankfully it’s so much more accepted to look any way that you want and you can be confident in that and you can love yourself. I think now as I’m getting more and more in adulthood, and now that I have kids, I want them to have those same values of knowing that you don’t need to feel like you need to look a certain way,” she told the outlet.

Carson went on to say that it’s “very hard” for her to “get away” from comments about how she looks.

“Luckily, people are, for the most part, very kind. But I’ve just really had to dig deep and really say, ‘Okay, I know who I am. I’m confident in who I am and my body’s gonna ebb and flow and it’s gonna change and that’s okay,'” she said, adding, “that’s just womanhood—we need to all lift each other up and build each other up no matter how we look.”

