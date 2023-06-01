One-Time Mirrorball Champ Says She May ‘Possibly’ Return for Season 32

Fans are looking forward to the new season of “Dancing With the Stars,” which is set to premiere in the fall of 2023.

While casting rumors have been sparse at this point, several of the pros have said that they want to or plan to return to the ballroom when the show returns for its 32nd season. The latest person to tease a return is Witney Carson.

Carson, who won her only Mirrorball Trophy with Alfonso Ribeiro in season 19, did a Q&A on her Instagram Stories during which a fan asked if she would be back for season 32. “Possibly,” Carson responded.

Here’s what you need to know:

Witney Carson Welcomed Her Second Child in May & Is Moving to Florida in June

Carson and her husband Carson McAllister welcomed a baby boy on May 13, 2023.

“Our hearts have doubled in size for our Jetty boy. He’s the most perfect addition to our family and has already given us so much joy! We love you baby boy,” Carson captioned her official baby announcement on Instagram.

Having a newborn and adjusting to life as a family of four has been going well for Carson, which she told her followers on her IG Stories. As far as how Leo has been adjusting to being a big brother, Carson said that’s also been going well.

“He’s honestly been so so sweet! If I don’t have baby Jet with me in the mornings, he’s asking for him. ‘Where’s baby Jet?!’ He’s loving on him every time he sees him,” Carson wrote. “With that said, I do feel like it’s been a big adjustment for Leo. I can tell he’s a little stressed with all the change,” she continued, adding, “so, trying to give him all the attention he needs right now!”

To complicate things a bit more, Carson and her husband are moving to Florida. They made the announcement back in March 2023 and planned to move after Jet was a couple of weeks old. Alas, the time has come. In her Q&A, Carson said that the family is flying to their new home state on Monday, June 5, 2023.

Witney Carson Was Pregnant During Season 31

Carson was partnered with Wayne Brady for season 31, but found out that she was pregnant after she had already signed on to do the season. Carson announced her pregnancy during one of the live shows.

“I’m so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby No. 2,” she said on the show. “I’m so blessed and this just felt like a really, really good time to share it. And I can finally share it! Which is great,” she added.

Carson managed to have a great season, bringing Brady all the way to the semi-finals. They ended up finishing in third place behind Val Chmerkovskiy and Gabby Windey and season 31 champs, Mark Ballas and Charlie D’Amelio.

If Carson decides to compete on season 32, she will undoubtedly relocate her family to California for a few months, which she has done in the past, moving to the Los Angeles area from Utah. It’ll be a bit further, but it sounds like it’s something Carson is considering.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Reunites With Boyfriend Amid ‘Emotional’ Time