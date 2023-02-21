Pregnant DWTS Pro Having ‘Major Anxiety’

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Witney Carson admitted in a recent series of Instagram stories she’s having “major anxiety” during her pregnancy.

Witney Carson Said She Shared Her Struggles In Case It Helps Someone Who is Feeling the Same Way

In a series of Instagram stories over this past weekend on February 18 and 19, Carson shared that she has been struggling lately during her pregnancy and it is making her very emotional.

“Resting hard today. I’m feeling further along than 26 weeks… wish me luck for the next three months, haha,” wrote Carson.

She added, “Also had some major anxiety this morning over nothing really? Couldn’t get myself to do anything and so emotional I just wanted to cry.”

Carson went on to say that she normally likes to keep her social media upbeat and positive, but she felt like sharing this with her followers to let them know they aren’t alone if they are feeling the same way.

“Just letting you know I have those days more than I let on,” Carson admitted. “I don’t share it because I enjoy sharing positive, happy things that I’m excited about in life. But felt like sharing today in case you were feeling the same. Got myself to clean a little and I feel a little better doing something productive.”

Carson and her husband Carson McAllister are expecting their second baby boy. They welcomed baby Leo in January 2021; he turned 2 years old on January 3, 2023. Their second baby boy is due in May 2023.

In a recent workout video, Carson wrote that she is trying to be as healthy as possible during this pregnancy.

“This second pregnancy, I’m setting disciplined goals each month all the way up until I give birth. @drinkorgain is helping me to achieve this so that I can heal better after baby #2! I know it will be a long journey but so worth it! This month is endurance and I’m feeling strong,” wrote the dancer.

Carson is one of four pregnant “Dancing With the Stars” pros right now. Lindsay Arnold and Daniella Karagach are both due in May 2023 like Carson, and Peta Murgatroyd is due in June 2023. Plus, Jenna Johnson welcomed her first child in January 2023 and Sharna Burgess welcomed her first child in June 2022. Quite the “Dancing With the Stars” baby boom.

Witney Carson & Lindsay Arnold Are So Excited to Be Pregnant at the Same Time Again

Over the weekend, the 2023 NBA All-Star Game was held in Salt Lake City, which is where Arnold and Carson both live with their husbands and children. So they went on a double date to the game.

“Love you @witneycarson, such a fun night!” wrote Arnold on her Instagram stories, to which Carson replied, “Love that we are pregnant again together.”

They also shared a short video of themselves at the game sharing a giant bag of candy. Carson wrote, “Double date night and the pregnant girls got their candy, so we’re happy.”

Carson and Arnold were pregnant at the same time in 2020 when they both welcomed their first children. As mentioned above, Carson’s son Leo was born in January 2021 and Arnold’s daughter Sage is just a couple of months older. Sage was born on November 2, 2020.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 32nd season in the fall of 2023 on Disney Plus.