Fans Wonder if Witney Carson Is Pregnant Following Suggestive Comment

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Witney Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, shared a family announcement on Instagram on August 11. The couple purchased a new home in Florida that they plan on fully renovating.

“Well we moved… again! Same state, just a different house! This house checked all the boxes for our growing family, now it just needs our little spin on it. Lots of renovating that’s already started- showing everything on here so follow along,” Carson captioned an Instagram video. In it, she and her husband stood with their two sons, Leo and Jet, the latter of whom was tossed in the air by his dad from one driveway to the next, thanks to some clever photo editing.

It was Carson’s choice of words, specifically “growing family,” that had quite a few people wondering if she’s expecting her third child.

Some Fans Asked Witney Carson If She’s Pregnant

After Carson shared the big news on social media, a few fans asked if her “growing family” comment meant that she’s pregnant.

“Growing family???” one person asked.

“So happy for you! Also thought this was a pregnancy announcement,” someone else wrote.

“You said growing family! Are you pregnant?” another fan wondered.

“Growing family. New baby on the way?” a fourth comment read.

Carson and McAllister have two sons, Leo, 3, and Jet, 1. Carson was competing on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” when she found out that she was pregnant with her second child. She shared the baby news during a live broadcast.

When it comes to baby number three, however, it seems more likely that Carson’s comment about a “growing family” was simply about her boys getting older and needing more space. Moreover, she and her husband recently adopted a kitten.

On August 6, Carson shared the news with her fans by way of Instagram.

“We visited our cousins at the farm. Leo became attached to the kitty that was looking for a new home,” she wrote.

“The cat followed Leo everywhere he went,” she continued, adding, “We really weren’t looking for a pet, but we changed our minds. We decided to bring him home.”

Witney Carson Wants 4 Kids

During a Q&A posted to her Instagram Stories back in May 2023, a fan asked the ballroom pro how many children she wants and whether or not she and her husband would “try for a girl.”

“We will definitely try for a girl. Hoping to have 4 kids, but we will see,” Carson responded.

This wasn’t the first time that Carson said that she wanted four children, either. As part of a package on an October 2021 episode of “Dancing With the Stars,” Carson told her then-partner Mike “The Miz” Mizanin that she “seriously might have four [kids],” via Us Weekly.

And while having a girl may be on Carson’s wish list, she’s totally loving being a boy mom for the time being.

“My boys. Could there be a better Mother’s Day gift?? We are on cloud nine and soaking in every second,” she captioned a photo of her family of four in May 2023.

READ NEXT: Official Instagram Account Seems to Drop Major Hint About Season 33 Cast Member