DWTS Family Sends Love & Support to Pro Amid Life-Changing News

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro shared some big news on the November 14, 2022, episode of the show and her colleagues are showering her with love and support.

After completing her first dance with Wayne Brady on Monday night, Witney Carson announced that she and her husband Carson McAllister are expecting their second child together. Shortly after the episode aired, Carson shared a sweet video on her Instagram Stories. In the video, she held a pregnancy test and told her almost 2-year-old son, Leo, that he was going to be a big brother.

“Baby McAllister #2 coming end of May! We feel so blessed, and I can’t wait to see Leo be a big brother,” Carson captioned her post. Several members of the DWTS family took to the comments section to share their congratulatory messages with the ballroom pro, who secured her spot in the finals alongside Brady the same night.

Here’s what you need to know:

Carson Is Receiving a lot of Support Following Her Baby News

Carson and her husband are overjoyed to be adding another baby to their family. They have a lot to look forward to as a family and will undoubtedly be sharing this journey with fans on social media.

Several of Carson’s dearest friends — including Lindsay Arnold and Jenna Johnson — couldn’t be happier to hear this news. Moreover, all three besties are expecting babies in 2023.

Carson’s Instagram Reel quickly filled up with lovely messages.

“Ahhhhh!!!! So excited for you!!!” Johnson wrote.

“Congratulations beautiful, such an exciting time for you and your gorgeous growing family,” former DWTS pro Kym Herjavec added.

“Soooooo freaking happy for you congrats,” said Daniella Karagach. Her husband Pasha Pashkov also congratulated the McAllister family.

Additional comments from Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko, and Louis Van Amstel were posted, and Carson received love from several DWTS competitors of seasons past and present — from Bindi Irwin to Teresa Giudice.

Carson & McAllister Want a Big Family

On an episode of “Dancing With the Stars” season 30, Carson revealed that she “seriously might have four” kids during a chat with her then-partner Mike “The Miz” Mizanin. The footage was aired as part of a package before one of their dances.

Meanwhile, in a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in June 2022, Carson revealed that her husband wants seven kids.

“How many kids do you guys want?” one fan asked.

“Carson wants 7 kids no joke… I honestly don’t care how many, I’ll just have to take it one year at a time and then decide LOL,” she responded.

Carson will be taking things one step at a time, of course, as she previously opened up about having a tough time postpartum.

“My postpartum journey has been anything but glamorous. I remember the day after I had the c-section, and the nurses were getting me out of the hospital bed I cried & thought to myself, ‘I’ll never recover from this!’ Even though that thought was so scary for me, I was and am SO proud of this body, that it protected and nurtured this little human. Our bodies are truly amazing.. here’s to the women,” Carson captioned an Instagram post in February 2021.

READ NEXT: Fans Confused After Season 31 Frontrunner’s Ex Shares IG Post