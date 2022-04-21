‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Witney Carson Teases New Project

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Witney Carson is teasing a few exciting things in her career in the coming months.

Carson took to Instagram on April 20 to share a photoshoot that she’d been a part of, and she teased that her fans should be on the lookout for whatever those photos will be used for in the coming months.

“My boys voting me in between shoots just made my whole day!” she wrote. “I love these two so dang much… LA, UT and Colorado you might see a familiar face coming soon!”

Carson May Start a Podcast

Carson not only teased the photoshoot and images for that, but the next day during a questions and answers session with her followers on her Instagram Stories, Carson also teased an upcoming podcast.

One question asked, “Would you ever consider doing a podcast?”

“Yes! Have announcement on that very soon!” Carson wrote in her answer.

Carson would be following in the footsteps of professional dancer Lindsay Arnold, who has a YouTube channel in addition to her dancing career and Cheryl Burke, who hosts the “Pretty Messed Up” podcast. Plenty of professional dancers and reality TV stars have branched out to create and deliver content for their fans in a number of ways, including in podcasts.

Carson Hopes to Have Another Baby Soon

During the same Q&A session, Carson was asked about the possibility of having a second baby soon.

“The amount of times this question has popped up,” she answered, with a laughing emoji. “I want to be pregnant ASAP but also want it to be good timing for everything going on in our lives!”

She was also asked if she would try for a vaginal birth during the next pregnancy or have a c-section, which she had to have with Leo because her baby had been “stuck” beneath her pelvis, per Us Weekly.

“I would love to try a [vaginal birth] but I’m not sure it’s possible…” she wrote on her Instagram Stories when asked. “I have to talk with my OB and see what he thinks is safest! I just want the baby to be healthy.”

Carson recently said she is not excited to be pregnant again.

During a talk on author and activist Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt’s “Before, During, and After” series on Instagram about pregnancy, Carson said that she is not excited about another pregnancy.

“I’m so excited to have another baby,” Carson said during the episode. “I’m not necessarily [excited] to be pregnant, but to have another baby, I’m excited. Pregnancy was a little rough, so we’ll see how it goes.”

She shared that during her pregnancy she had to stop working out at 30 weeks, which was about when she was ready to get the baby out of her.

“I had back problems, I was not the glowing pregnancy person,” Carson shared.

She added, “I’m hoping that my next pregnancy will be different, but who knows?”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

