DWTS Fans Are Convinced a Popular Pro Is Returning for Season 33 After Hiatus

Quite a few “Dancing With the Stars” fans seem to think that Witney Carson will be returning to the show for season 33. The speculation kicked into high gear when Carson shared that she was getting back in the ballroom.

On her Instagram Stories, she revealed that she was going to be dancing.

“Doing some dancing today,” she captioned a selfie from her car. “Haven’t really danced since my Gatorade shoot, so I’ll be out of shape, but I’m excited,” she added. Later on, she uploaded a video of her dancing in the Strictly Ballroom.

“I’m actually exhausted,” she wrote.

Carson competed on season 31 with Wayne Brady and they made it to the semifinals. She sat out season 32 after getting pregnant with her second child. She decided to sit out the season to stay home with her kids.

‘Dancing With the Stars” Fans Want Witney Carson to Return

Carson has competed on several seasons of the popular dance competition show. She won the Mirrorball Trophy alongside now host Alfonso Ribeiro on season 19.

Following Carson’s posts about dancing again, some “Dancing With the Stars” fans took to Reddit to react. Some are really hoping that Carson will be returning to the show for season 33.

“I think she may be coming back this year it will be nice to see her again I feel she’s one of the long time pros who still has her drive and momentum choreographically,” one person wrote.

“I remember her posting a similar video back in 2022 … 2 months later she was back as a pro. I really hope this means she is considering it,” someone else added.

“Omg yes Witney please come back,” another Redditor commented on a different thread.

“I really hope she does come back cause I missed her last season. Really curious to see what the pro lineup(mostly the female side) will look like,” a fourth comment read.

A ‘Dancing With the Stars” Insider Doesn’t Think Witney Carson Will Return for Season 33

Carson has also been teasing some big news on her Instagram Stories, but hasn’t shared any details just yet. Some fans were thinking that she and her husband Carson McAllister were moving back to Utah from Florida. However, on August 11, she confirmed that the two did indeed move, but they bought a new home in the Sunshine State.

Despite the hopeful fans, there is one person that doesn’t think it will happen. That person is “Dancing With the Stars” insider, Kristyn Burtt.

On the May 17 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Burtt explained her take.

“I think maybe if a contestant came out of Florida and they flew back to Florida during the week, that might be a possibility,” Burtt said. “And her husband obviously is a great asset to her. But on top of all of that, you just have to sit there and think, does she need to do it? Her kids are only little once. Maybe she comes back in a couple of seasons when they’re a little bit older,” she added.

Carson and McAllister are parents to sons, Leo, 3, and Jet, 1.

