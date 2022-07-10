Popular DWTS Pro Teases Ballroom Return for Season 31

A popular “Dancing With the Stars” pro may be preparing to get back in the ballroom when the show returns in the fall.

Since showrunners made the decision to move DWTS to Disney+ for season 31, other details about who will be returning have yet to be confirmed. There have been plenty of rumors about pros planning on coming back to compete, but no official announcements have been made.

Usually, the network would announce the lineup closer to the air date — and it’s usually done live on “Good Morning America.” With the switch to Disney+, it’s unknown how the season 31 cast will be announced.

For now, fans have been keeping a close eye on social media to see which pros hint that they’re preparing for a return. On July 2, 2022, Mirrorball trophy winner Witney Carson shared a video in which she revealed that she’s getting ready for a possible return to the competition.

Here’s what you need to know:

Carson Revealed She’s ‘Training’

Although no pros have officially been announced as season 31, Carson shared a video of herself at a studio.

“It’s about that time to start training,” Carson captioned the video in which she ran a routine with a male dancer. She then went on to ask fans which DWTS judge they tend to agree with.

“Which Dancing With The Stars judge do you agree with most? Lots of people ask me if I get tired of the criticism… On most occasions I welcome it. I enjoy the challenge of getting better and proving them wrong,” she wrote.

Although some people answered Carson’s questions in the comments section, others let her know that they wouldn’t be turning in because of the decision to move the show to Disney+.

“I can’t watch this season due to the move. Goodbye DWTS,” one comment read.

“Since DWTS is on Disney + this year, I won’t be able to watch it. I’ve never missed a show. This breaks my heart,” someone else wrote.

“Won’t be watching this season as I don’t have the Disney Channel. Bad move on their part,” echoed another Instagram user.

Redditors Reacted to Carson’s Video & Gave Her Credit for Training

Despite the fact that Carson’s future on DWTS isn’t written in stone, a lot of people gave her credit for getting herself back into the studio ahead of the new season — which can be grueling on the pros, especially after a long period of down time.

Fans took to a Reddit thread to discuss Carson’s video shortly after she shared it.

“You know what, I actually really appreciate the fact that she is at least caring to train herself during off season,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“I appreciate that she trains. I’ve always felt that Witney is very much the poster ‘child’ for ABC/Disney (and was quite literally on the show’s poster) so I wouldn’t be surprised if she feels very confident in her place on the show,” another comment read.

“It’s kind of smart that she does this. Posts to show she’s training to come back so it will look really really bad if the show doesn’t bring her back (not that I think they won’t),” a third person said.

