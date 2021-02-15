Will Witney Carson Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ for Season 30 Following Son’s Birth?

Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson stepped away from the show ahead of season 29 because she was expecting her first child. Now, fans have been wondering if Carson would return to the ballroom following the birth of her son, Kevin Leo McAllister, in January 2021.

Carson opened up to Us Weekly about the possibilities of returning to the ballroom for season 30.

“That’s the goal,” the 27-year-old told the outlet. “That’s what I’m working toward. That’s in the plans for now. So if anything changes, we’ll just go with it, but that is in our sights for right now.”

Carson Plans to Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ for Season 30

Carson does plan to return to the show for a new season, but the professional dancer doesn’t know for sure if that will happen just yet. She told Us Weekly that she was going to be “chilling until August” at which point she would learn more about if she’ll be back.

The new mother was able to enjoy season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, even though she wasn’t able to participate in the show.

“I just enjoyed it as a fan,” she told the outlet. “I was just eating my food on commercial breaks like, ‘This is so much less stressed than if I were there.'”

Carson Says She’s Ready to be Back

During her conversation with Us Weekly, Carson talked about missing being on the show.

“Obviously I missed it so much,” she shared. “I miss everybody on there as well. I’m definitely ready to go back.”

Carson took home the mirrorball trophy in 2018 and is hoping to pull through once again to win the Mirrorball in 2021.

Leo is Carson’s first child with her husband, Carson McAllister. The couple got married in 2016.

The Dancer Has Been Open About Her Experience With Parenting

Carson has shared many photos of Leo on her Instagram, and she’s also been open about the realities of parenting.

“My postpartum journey has been anything but glamorous,” she wrote on Instagram. “I remember the day after I had the c-section, and the nurses were getting me out of the hospital bed, I cried & thought to myself, ‘I’ll never recover from this!'”

She added, “Even though that thought was so scary for me, I was and am SO proud of this body, that it protected and nurtured this little human. Our bodies are truly amazing.. here’s to the women!!”

Carson also shared a video of her pregnancy experience starting from when she realized she was going to be having a baby.

“The last 9 months growing my Leo lover boy,” she wrote. “Makes me sooo emotional watching this video knowing he was in my tummy… I think I want 50 more children….”

The name of their child was sentimental in order to honor McAllister’s late father.

“Kevin Leo McAllister. Named after his grandpa who sent him down to us,” Carson wrote in the post announcing the name. ” Born on Jan. 3rd 2021 7lbs. 2oz. 21” long! My little Leo, I love you more than words can express. You are the most precious gift. My life will forever be changed by your sweet spirit. Welcome to the world, Leo.”

Dancing With the Stars will return for season 30 at some point in 2021, likely in September or October.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Champion Announces Engagement