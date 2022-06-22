DWTS Cast Member Makes Exciting Baby Announcement

A “Dancing With the Stars” cast member made an exciting announcement on Instagram that has her fans freaking out in the comments. Read on to find out what professional dancer Witney Carson said about expanding her family.

Witney Said It’s ‘Time For Another’ Baby

On a post showing herself with her baby Leo right after he was born and in the present day — Leo is a year and a half, as he was born in January 2021 — Witney declared that it is “time for another” baby because Leo is getting so big.

“When did my tiny newborn baby boy become bigger than me?! I guess It’s time for another… #toddler #mybabyboy #mybaby #mama #boymom #babyhungry #babies,” wrote the professional dancer.

Her fans instantly went crazy in the comments because they have been wondering when Witney and her husband, Carson McAllister, were going to have another baby.

“Ready for #2,” wrote one fan, with another adding, “Just about right time to get going on #2…would be 2 years apart….perfect!”

“Absolutely time for another! You and hubby make beautiful babies,” wrote a third fan, and a fourth added, “It definitely is time! I had my two boys 18 months apart and they were, and still are such great buddies!”

Some fans even think this is Witney’s way of teasing that she’s expecting before the official announcement.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfF0wPOLFxa/c/17973058123614840/

“Are you trying to tell us something??” wrote one of her followers.

“So she’s hinting that she’s expecting, right?!” wrote another follower, to which a third replied, “I think so.”

“Are you expecting? That would be such a blessing!!!” wrote another fan, adding, “I’m hoping that she’s pregnant again. What a blessing that would be for them.”

One fan is eager for Witney and Carson to have a little girl, writing, “Could you just imagine a lil baby Witney running around and all the cute matching outfits, oh my goodness.”

Witney Posted the Sweetest Tribute to Carson on Father’s Day

In a post to honor all the fathers in their lives, Witney wrote that she and her son Leo are “so lucky” to have them in their family.

“Happy Father’s Day to our favorite guys! We are so lucky to have all these amazing fathers in our lives! To @carson.mcallister – you bring so much joy and laughter into our home. You are my equal partner in everything and Leo is the luckiest to have you as a dad. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!” writes the dancer.

The post was accompanied by a series of photos of the three of them together, plus some of Witney’s dad and her mom and stepdad. Sadly, Carson’s father Kevin McAllister died in 2018 after a battle with cancer, so he never got to meet Witney and Carson’s son.

At the time, Witney wrote on Instagram, “After two long years of battling, & fighting tremendously… our sweet Kevin passed away last night.

Although it will be excruciatingly painful at times to live without him, we know he lives on around us being our guardian angel wherever we go. We’re so grateful for the time we’ve had with him on this earth, & we know he’s in a better place,” wrote Witney.

She added, “It’s hard not to think, why does my husband have to live without his dad? Why do my kids not ever get to know their Poppy? & then I remember the Plan of Salvation, to know we will see him again… and that gives me peace.”

To honor Kevin as part of her Father’s Day tribute, Witney included a photo of a drawing they had framed of them introducing their baby to Kevin with Jesus.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in fall 2022 on Disney Plus.

