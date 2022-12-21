Pregnant ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Battling ‘3 Infections’ Ahead of Christmas

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Witney Carson shared some upsetting news with her fans ahead of the Christmas holiday.

On Tuesday, December 30, Carson posted on her Instagram Stories, sharing that she is sick with a sinus infection, strep throat, and a urinary tract infection at 17 weeks pregnant. She added, “killing it at life right now,” with a thumbs-up emoji.

The next morning, Carson updated fans and thanked them for their support.

“So I just wanted to thank everyone for your kind messages last night,” she said. “I wasn’t going to post that I was sick, but I was like, this is actually too crazy that I have three infections and I am 17 weeks pregnant and it’s almost Christmas, but I guess that’s how it usually happens.”

She added, “I feel so much better today. I’ve been on my antibiotics for a few days now, so hopefully not contagious anymore. I’m just hoping that Leo boy doesn’t get any weird viruses from me, so we’re still being careful.”

Carson Shared a 17-Week Bumpdate

Ahead of her illnesses, Carson shared a 17-week baby bump update with her fans in the form of a video to the tune of Taylor Swift’s song “Sweet Nothing.”

“Baby #2 I love you already! Can’t wait to share the gender with you all!” she posted.

Many fans took to the comment section to say they think Carson will be welcoming a girl.

Over the weekend, Carson took her son, Leo, to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“Leo met Santa and Mrs Claus for the first time tonight,” she wrote on Instagram alongside the video. “This age is really so fun, especially this time of year. Cherishing all the moments.”

Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister welcomed Leo in January 2021, and they’re expecting their second child.

Carson shared that she is expecting during the semi-finals of the competition, saying that she thought it was the perfect time to share it with the “Dancing With the Stars” family. She’s not the only pro that’s expecting, as professional dancer Lindsay Arnold is expecting her second child with her husband, Sam Cusick.

Daniella Karagach is expecting her first child with her husband, Pasha Pashkov, and Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are expecting their first child in January 2023.

Karagach, Carson, and Arnold are all expecting to have their children in May 2023.

Carson Shared a Sweet Message to Fans

Following the suicide of dance-world legend Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Carson shared a message for her fan on her Instagram Stories. In the messages, she encouraged fans to get help if they need it.

“Been thinking about Twitch and his family every day this week,” she wrote in the slide. “I want those of you who struggle with suicidal thoughts or depression, that there is help. You are loved. You are important.”

She added, “A crucial reminder for all of us to love everyone, be kind. Listen, reach out even if you feel uncomfortable. I can do better and I will. If you’re reading this I love you. Text or call 988 for help.”