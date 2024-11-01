Witney Carson’s Son Has Adorable Meltdown Over Halloween Costume

“Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Witney Carson had a hectic Halloween.

On October 31, 2024, the season 33 pro dancer stepped out with her family in Los Angeles to celebrate the holiday with friends, but the night didn’t go completely smoothly.

Carson posted to her Instagram story to share photos from the night. In one snap, her youngest son, Jet, was in tears while wearing a Spider-Man mask.

“Really was scared of the mask keeping it real over here,” Carson wrote of her 18-month-old son. The little boy wailed until his mom pulled the mask off of his head.

Witney Carson’s Family Posed For a Sweet Halloween Photo

Carson also shared a family photo to Instagram. The dancer posed with her husband, Carson McAllister, and their kids Jet and Leo, 3, in their themed “Avengers” costumes.

In addition to Jet’s Spider-Man costume, Leo wore an Iron Man suit and McAllister was Captain America, complete with a shield. Carson wore a curly red wig and a black leather catsuit to emulate the Black Widow character from the movie franchise. Even the family’s cat, Midnight, was decked out in a black Marvel mask for the evening.

“AVENGERS ASSEMBLE! Love my little super hero squad 🥹😍 can we take a second for the cats costume though,” Carson captioned the slideshow.

On her story, Carson also shared videos of her family’s Trick or Treat companions: Her season 19 mirrorball winning partner Alfonso Ribeiro and his family. Carson, her husband, and their kids joined the Ribeiros to make purple potions before heading out to Trick to Treat in the neighborhood.

The “Dancing With the Stars” host and his wife Angela wore matching bright blue narwhal costumes, while his sons, AJ and Anders, wore New York Yankees attire, Ribeiro’s daughter, Ava Sue, was dressed a Wednesday Addams from “The Addams Family” series.

Other DWTs Pros Dressed Up For Halloween

Other pro dancers from the “Dancing With the Stars” family, past and present, showed off their 2024 Halloween costumes. On her Instagram page, longtime pro dancer Lindsay Arnold posted a photo of her family’s “Hocus Pocus” themed costumes. Arnold shares daughters Sage, 3, and June, 1, with her husband Sam Cusick.

“It’s just a bunch of Hocus Pocus” 👻🎃,” she captioned the pic of her clan’s costumes inspired by the witchy movie.

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Kym Johnson Herjavec also posted videos from her family’s Halloween festivities.

Her twins, Hudson and Haven, were dressed as an airline pilot and a witch, respectively. The Australian dancer’s husband Robert Herjavec danced around in a brightly colored pinata costume.

And “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer-turned-guest judge Mark Ballas wowed in a matching Penguin and Joker costumes with his wife BC Jean. The family also attended a special Halloween Night event for Raising Cane’s. A glimpse of the couple’s son, Banksi, could be seen in a stroller as they checked out some of the attractions.

Ballas was a guest judge on “Dancing With the Stars” season 33 and fans were thrilled to see him back in the ballroom. He has yet to show his son’s full face on social media.