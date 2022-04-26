Witney Carson’s Son Leo’s Behavior Dubbed ‘Horrific’

Witney Carson is on the defense after a couple of social media users called her son’s behavior “horrific.”

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 24, 2022, and revealed that she let her “mama bear” come out when some drama popped up on social media, but she didn’t elaborate. On April 25, 2022, however, Carson opened up a bit about what was said that upset her — and shared her response.

“Okay, so. I’ve been debating whether or not to get on here and talk about my social post yesterday about being a mama bear and some things that went down on social media, but I feel like I need to address it,” Carson said.

“So, a few women decided to comment on a post and they described Leo’s behavior as ‘horrific,’ in their words, which really, really upset me. And I decided to comment back. And I usually don’t do this if it involves me; I really don’t care what people think of me,” Carson added. However, she said that if someone makes a comment about her son, “it’s a-whole-nother story.”

Here’s what you need to know:

A Few Instagram Users Slammed Carson & Lindsay Arnold After Arnold Shared a Video of Their Toddlers Together

Arnold and Carson’s kids are pretty close in age, and they had a playdate over the weekend that many fans thought was the cutest thing ever.

“My daughter playing hard to get with her future boyfriend,” Arnold wrote on the video, which showed her daughter, Sage, backing away from Carson’s son, Leo, while he continuously tries to engage with her.

“Well @witneycarson the arranged marriage plans are off to a rough start but we’ll get there… Sage said, ‘sorry Leo my dada said no boyfriends,'” Arnold captioned the video.

“I’m dead,” Carson wrote in the comments. And while most people found the interaction between Leo and Sage absolutely adorable, a handful of others didn’t approve.

“There is a HUGE FKN problem with this. WHY would you EVER say that this little boy is Sage’s future boyfriend? WHY are you ASSUMING that your daughter is DEFINITELY going to be cis-het (cisgender heterosexual). NEVER EVER ASSUME ANYTHING. raise your kids with a VERY open mind about gender and sexuality. bc that right there is EXACTLY how they SHOULD be raised. THAT is what they DESERVE,” one person commented.

“I get they’re babies but Sage is obviously not happy here. Pick her up already,” someone else added.

Carson Shared a Message About Online Bullying

Carson said that she really appreciates her fans, and she loves reading the positive comments about her family, but that “two people” really upset her. She said that she wanted to “remind everyone” that she’s “human” and that she has emotions just like everyone else.

“If you have any negative comments…just keep it to yourself,” Carson said. She wanted to sort of send out a PSA that online “bullying” can really affect people. “Try and keep that in mind,” she concluded.

If Carson did respond to women on the aforementioned Instagram video of Leo with Sage, it appears as though her comments are gone. However, she did receive plenty of support from other people telling her to ignore the negative comments and the haters on that particular post.

“There is nothing horrific about this! They are little kids playing,” someone wrote.

