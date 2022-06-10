Witney Carson Shares Adorable Disneyland Video With Son Leo

Witney Carson took her baby boy to Disneyland, and she documented the entire thing — right down to a trip-ending tantrum.

The DWTS pro and her husband, Carson McAllister, welcomed their son, Kevin Leo McAllister, on January 3, 2021, according to People. In June, 2022, the nearly 18-month-old boy, who goes by his middle name, Leo, enjoyed a two-day trip to the famous California theme park with his parents.

In an Instagram video, Carson posed with bedazzled Mickey Mouse ears while holding her sunglasses-wearing son. “On our way to Disneyland,” she captioned the clip.

But the happy trip had an ending that many parents can relate to.

Witney Carson Posted Pics & Video From Her Family’s Disneyland Trip

In post shared on her Instagram page and story, Carson gave fans a play-by-play of her family’s two days at Disneyland. On her Instagram story, the DWTS champ revealed that Leo went on the Dumbo ride and was joined by his cousin, Skye. She also shared a pic of her toddler making the height minimum for a ride.

“Leo’s first ride that he had to be measured for and it was a moment to remember,” she captioned a pic of him at the ride entrance.

In a video posted to her page, Carson showed her son laughing after meeting Disney character Goofy, riding in his stroller while holding a “Toy Story” balloon, and having fun on a ride with his cousin.

On her story, Carson revealed that they ended the day with a ride on the carousel—before baby Leo had a fit about leaving, complete with tears, flailing arms, and stiffened legs.

“When you spend two days at the most magical place on earth, and then you have to leave,” Carson captioned her video montage that ended with Leo having a mini-meltdown in the park. “Until next time buddy!”

Several fans commented to say Leo was too young to enjoy Disneyland.

“He’s way too little to have fun take back when he like 4 or 5 he have more fun,” one commenter wrote. “I agree. I would never take a toddler to Disneyland/World,” another chimed in.

“It’s tough at that age! Mixes up their normal food routine and too damn hot lol I get it buddy! Good job for holding on as long as you did,” another wrote.

“That’s part of the experience…at least one meltdown per child!!!lol!” another fan agreed.

“Ah yes, the meltdown. he looks like he had a blast though,” wrote another fan.

This Isn’t Baby Leo’s First Trip to Disney

Carson brought her baby boy to a Disney theme park in the past. According to Us Weekly, in January 2022, she posed with her husband and son with the famous Cinderella castle in the background during a trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

“Happiest place on earth,” she captioned an Instagram photo from the trip.

But at the time, the mom of one was criticized by some for not wearing a face mask at the Florida theme park during the COVID pandemic. Others defended Carson.

“It’s ridiculous. People can take family trips it’s their right. Stop shaming them for making memories with their son,” one fan wrote of the ‘Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer.

