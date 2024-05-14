Witney Carson Makes Surprise Return to TV For ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Challenge: Exclusive Interview

Witney Carson made a return to her old stomping grounds nearly one year after stepping back from “Dancing With the Stars” to focus on her family.

On May 12, the popular pro dancer appeared on the semifinal episode of “So You Think You Can Dance”, marking her first appearance on the Fox dancing competition since 2012. Carson and legendary choreographer Hi-Hat introduced four dancers—Madison Alvarado, Anthony Curley, Easton Magliarditi and Dakayla Wilson—to their biggest challenge to date: a water-themed dance to bring a new beverage product to life.

The “Brand Challenge” campaign video was inspired by Carson’s exciting new partnership with Gatorade Water. Carson’s Always in Motion” campaign dropped in February 2024.

Carson’s Gatorade partnership and SYTYCD return come one year after she moved with her family to a new home in Florida. On May 13, Heavy caught up with Carson to get the scoop on her return to TV as well as her new life in the Sunshine State.

Here’s what you need to know:

Witney Carson Said It Was ‘Surreal’ to Return to SYTYCD Years After Being Contestant on the Show Herself

HEAVY: Hi Witney! First of all, congratulations on your partnership with Gatorade Water. What made you want to get involved with the company?

Witney Carson: Gatorade is an iconic brand, so it’s been a dream to partner with them. Gatorade Water is designed for all active people, no matter who you are or your athletic pursuit. It’s cool to see them create another hydration option for active people like me, and I knew it’s something I’d personally use to hydrate while on-the-go.

What can you tell us about your appearance on “So You Think You Can Dance?” How wild was it to go back there after so many years?

WC: It was surreal returning to the show for a surprise appearance, and being able to come back as a Gatorade Water ambassador was a full-circle moment. For the semifinal episode, we challenged the final four dancers to create their own promotional video for the Gatorade Water. Working with brands to tell their stories is something these dancers will do more of as they grow in their careers, so it was great to see them take on that challenge and put their own spin on how Gatorade Water is “Always in Motion.”

Last year, you made the decision to step away from “Dancing With the Stars” to focus on your young family, but of course, fans missed you last season on the show. What did you miss the most about the DWTS ballroom?

WC: I miss so many things about the show, but mostly dancing alongside all of the amazing people. I’m still really close with my fellow pros, and it’s been fun cheering them on as a fan.

Would you consider coming back to the show even though you now live on the East Coast?

WC: That show is always calling my name! I loved my time on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ but for now I’m focused on spending time with my family.

Speaking of, how are you enjoying living in Florida? Your new home is gorgeous!

WC: We are loving Florida so far! The weather has been so nice recently, so we’ve been getting outside with the boys a lot. It’s definitely a change from Utah, but we’re enjoying every step of this new adventure as a family.

Fans also love keeping up to date on your adorable sons Leo and Jet. Do you have any plans for Jet’s first birthday later this month?

WC: I can’t believe Jet is already going to be one, and Leo is the best big brother! We’re so excited to celebrate him with our friends and family.

Do you want to have more children or are your hands full with two toddler boys?

WC: I’m soaking up all the time I can with the boys right now, but I wouldn’t count another one out!

Witney, do you have any other projects or anything else in the works you can tell us about?

WC: I can’t reveal too much yet, but I’ve been working on a few projects that I’m excited to share soon. And of course, Gatorade and I are continuing to find fun ways to bring Gatorade Water into the world (and dance studio!), so keep an eye out.

You can see a clip from Witney Carson’s “So You Think You Can Dance” cameo below:

