Witney Carson Proves Her Son Leo Is Her Twin in New Photos [LOOK]

Fans of “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Witney Carson uploaded a slew of photos to prove that she and her son, Leo, are basically twins.

“Left these here just in case you thought he started to look like his dad,” she wrote next to three photos from separate angles. “I wonder if my girls will look like me or Carson? I heard something the other day… the oldest son takes after the mother and the oldest daughter takes after the father. Is this true?!”

Fans and friends immediately headed to Arnold’s comment section to let her know they thought she and Leo look alike.

Fans Call Leo Arnold’s Twin

People took to Arnold’s comment section to say they thought her son looked just like her.

“YES it’s true!!” one person wrote. “He is your twin! My son looks more like me and my daughter looks more like her dada!”

Another person commented, “He is so your twin!!!!”

Some did say that they thought Leo looked like his father, Carson McAllister.

“My oldest son looks just like his dad and acts like him,” one comment reads. “My middle son looks like me and acts like me and my youngest son is a total mix! No girls here! #boymom.”

Carson Shut Down Someone Asking About Her Son’s Hair

During an Instagram questions and answer session, she told fans that her favorite food is pizza and that Leo, her son, has now gotten through his “biting phase.”

“Yes surprisingly,” she wrote when someone asked about it. “We just kept showing him things he could bite and eventually he got it.”

She also shared some angry DMs from a follower.

In the middle of answering questions, Carson shared some direct messages from a follower.

The first, which appeared to be in response to a post about Leo, reads, “When are you cutting his hair?????????”

The next message was the same, only with fewer question marks.

“When are you cutting his hair????” the third message read alongside multiple angry emojis.

Carson wrote over the screenshot, “Lol this lady really concerned with Leo’s hair…. Hahaha I’m never cutting it!”

During the Q&A, Carson also weighed in on the “Momtok” drama, where, according to The Cut, 28-year-old TikToker Taylor Frankie Paul, opened up to her followers about her and her husband getting a divorce. She said in the videos that she and her husband had been engaging in “soft swinging.” Paul is part of a group of Mormon TikTok mothers, including Camille Munday and Miranda McWhorter.

Carson is also a Mormon, and she had thoughts on the drama.

“I don’t have any judgment, as everyone makes mistakes,” Carson shared. “What confuses me is why are they claiming to be people they aren’t? Like just be you and don’t claim to be a part of a religion you don’t practice for views – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints does NOT teach or condone any sexual relations outside of marriage.”

She added, “It’s confusing for those who aren’t in the religion or don’t know about it. I just want people to be informed more than anything really.”

