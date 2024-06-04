DWTS Insider Thinks Pro Won’t Be Back for Season 33

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” insider Kristyn Burtt doesn’t think that Witney Carson will be returning to the show for season 33.

On the May 17 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Burtt explained her reasoning. Part of it has to do with Carson’s move to Florida with her family, which puts her on the opposite coast of the show, which is filmed in Los Angeles.

“I think maybe if a contestant came out of Florida and they flew back to Florida during the week, that might be a possibility,” Burtt said, adding that it would be a lot of travel. Burtt also referred to a recent interview she did with Carson and the ballroom pro said she’d be open to discussions, but really isn’t sure if she’d come back.

“And her husband obviously is a great asset to her. But on top of all of that, you just have to sit there and think, does she need to do it? Her kids are only little once. Maybe she comes back in a couple of seasons when they’re a little bit older,” Burtt said.

Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, are parents to two boys, Leo, 3, and Jet, 1.

Witney Carson Admitted She Misses ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Carson first joined “Dancing With the Stars” on season 16 as part of the troupe. After two seasons, she was promoted to pro. She has won one Mirrorball Trophy — on season 19 alongside current host, Alfonso Ribeiro.

There is no question that Carson’s time on the show was special and she says that she misses a lot of aspects of being part of the cast.

“I miss so many things about the show, but mostly dancing alongside all of the amazing people. I’m still really close with my fellow pros, and it’s been fun cheering them on as a fan,” Carson told Heavy in May.

When asked directly if she would return to the show, she didn’t say no, but she made it clear where her priorities lie.

“That show is always calling my name! I loved my time on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ but for now I’m focused on spending time with my family,” she responded.

Witney Carson Left ‘Dancing With the Stars’ After Season 31

Carson competed consistently on “Dancing With the Stars,” but decided to take some time off after season 31. During that season, while dancing with partner Wayne Brady, Carson found out that she was pregnant with her second child.

She shared the exciting news on the November 14, 2022, episode of the show. After giving birth to Jet, Carson and her family moved from Utah to Florida. Four months later, during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, Carson admitted that she isn’t ruling out a return to the show when a fan asked.

“We have no idea. I miss it so much and we’ll just have to see where we are in our life next year. And hopefully it works out, but, we kind of live our lives by the seat of our pants, so, I don’t know,” she said.

On Carson’s last season on the show, she and Brady made it to the finals, and finished the competition in third place.

READ NEXT: DWTS Season 32 Alum Has ‘Rude Awakening’ Following Surprising News