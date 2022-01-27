DWTS Fans ‘Literally Melted’ at Witney Carson’s Adorable Video

Witney Carson, a professional dancer on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” posted a video of her son that got fans of the show talking.

On January 25, 2022, Carson posted a video of herself showing her son, Leo, her famous dance from season 19 of “Dancing With the Stars” where she danced alongside celebrity Alfonso Ribeiro in the finale.

Leo is seen throughout the video dancing along and clapping at the end.

“Okay well my heart just completely melted,” Carson wrote as a caption. “Sharing one of my favorite moments in my career with my favorite little boy.”

Ribeiro commented on the video, letting Carson know that “That made me smile for real.”

The dance has gone down as one of the most famous in “Dancing With the Stars” history, as Ribeiro, who starred as Carlton “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” recreated his famous “Carlton” dance move alongside Carson.

It’s often pointed to when people discuss their favorite freestyles of all time on “Dancing With the Stars,” and one video of the dance has amassed nearly 40 million views on YouTube.

The couple won the season after performing the dance, which earned a perfect score from the judges.

Fans Adored the Video

Fans took to the comment section to share their love for Carson, Leo, and the video.

Carrie Ann Inaba, a judge on “Dancing With the Stars,” wrote, “awww….. how sweet!!!!,” and Alfonso Ribeiro’s wife commented, “Omg my heart.”

“Awwwwwww my heart just literally melted,” one person commented.

Another person commented, “OMG how precious! Baby is trying to hit those moves!”

Plenty of fans commented on how cute the video is, withe some saying that it was “the cutest thing” they’d ever seen.

“He will always be so proud of his momma too!” one person commented.

Carson May Have Baby Number 2 Soon

In December 2021, Carson uploaded a photo of herself enjoying the snowy weather with her son alongside the caption “LOVE OF MY LIFE. Is it time for a second?”

In the replies, many fans said they would love to see Carson with another baby, but many also cautioned her to wait another year or so before adding to her family.

“Enjoy the first a little longer you’ll never be able to just be the two of you again once a sibling comes!” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Totally up to you! I would wait and enjoy a bit more time with precious Leo.”

Others assured Carson that the love for the first child will not diminish when she has a second.

“Enjoy him and take your time. No rush. I have felt a little bit of guild with each sibling, but love does not divide, it multiplies,” one commenter told Carson. “Still hard to let go of each baby’s ‘babyhood’ – they seem SO huge once a new sibling is born.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

