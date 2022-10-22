DWTS Pro Witney Carson Concerns Fans With Cryptic Post

Fans of “Dancing With the Stars” and professional dancer Witney Carson are concerned after she shared a somewhat cryptic post on Instagram.

Carson first caught the attention of fans when she, her husband Carson McAllister, and their son, Leo, boarded a plane and flew to Cancun for the weekend. Fans were confused about Carson taking a vacation during the “Dancing With the Stars” season, however.

On Friday, October 21, Carson posted a photo of she and Leo on a plane on her Instagram Stories.

“On our way home!” she wrote. “For those wondering why we were in Cancun… Waye had a gig there so we thought we’d make a little fun/work trip. Some things changed while we were there. Will update everybody soon!”

Carson Has Not Explained What Happened or What Has Changed

Carson posted on her Instagram Stories again hours later, but she did not update fans about what exactly went down, promising that “all will be explained on Monday night!”

“With that being said… We had a crazy difficult trael day getting back to LA,” she wrote. “Poor Leo was sick the whole way home. Didn’t eat or drink anything and had a pretty high fever. He was so miserable and screaming off and on all day.”

The dancer said she went “straight from the airport to rehearsals” and asked fans for prayers.

Some Fans Are Worried Wayne Brady Is Leaving ‘Dancing With the Stars’

After the posts from Carson, some fans are worried that Wayne Brady will be backing out of the “Dancing With the Stars” competition. Fans on Reddit noticed that Brady never seemed to arrive in Cancun, and he has been complaining about having knee pain during rehearsals every week in his pre-recorded packages before dancing on the show.

“I think this isn’t a good sign if she can’t address it now and we have to wait until Monday,” one comment reads.

Another person wrote, “Wait I hope they’re not withdrawing. Probably the worst case scenario. She seems pretty normal to me so it’s probably nothing that serious.”

Many people commented wondering if Brady just wasn’t able to make it to Cancun. If that’s the case, then the couple would have much less rehearsal time than they would be used to.

“Why was my first thought about his knees and now he can no longer do the comp?,” one person wrote in the replies.

Brady has been a frontrunner since the premiere of “Dancing With the Stars” season 31, regularly placing in the top 3 and making up a weeks-long 3-way tie for first with Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas and Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy.

He and Carson received a perfect score on their Samba to “It Takes Two” during the Tuesday, October 18 episode of the show.

If, for whatever reason, Brady is not able to continue in the competition alongside Carson, he would be the second celebrity to drop out this season, following Selma Blair, who left after her doctors advised her to stop rehearsing.

Fans will get the update on Monday night’s episode of “Dancing With the Stars,” though if Brady is for some reason not at the live show, that will likely become apparent earlier in the day due to social media posts. At the time of writing, there is no indication that the show won’t go on as planned for Brady and Carson.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.