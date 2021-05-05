Witney Carson Names The Worst Celebrity Dancers From DWTS

In a recent interview, “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Witney Carson did not pull any punches when she was asked about the worst celebrity dancers from the show. Find out what she said and also

Carson Named Kim Kardashian As One of the Worst Celebrity Dancers

Kim Kardashian Dancing with the Stars Dance 1 Fox Trot

In an interview with US Weekly, Carson said there were two celebrities that sprung to mind when asked about the worst celebrity dancers — and interestingly, she picked people who were both from before her time on the show.

“That’s a toss-up, honestly, between Kim Kardashian and Master P,” said Carson.

Kardashian was the third celebrity eliminated from season seven of the show, while Master P dates back all the way to season two, where he was the fourth celebrity out. But apparently, Carson was tuning in even back then.

“I remember watching that, sitting at home, just being like, ‘Oh my goodness,'” recalled Carson. “Master P was just not willing to do anything. Like he didn’t want to wear the Latin shoes, he didn’t want to wear the costume, he just had his hoodie, his hat, his baggy pants, and his tennis shoes. So it was like he was just walking. He was walking the entire time.”

What’s interesting is that the interview did not feature Carson’s answer to her worst partner, a question that Keo Motsepe did not hesitate to answer. He said Chaka Khan was his worst partner by far, but he had cited a really good reason for why — she wanted to rehearse in the middle of the night all the time.

Cheryl Burke has also named names as far as worst partners. She famously called out Ian Ziering for being a bad partner, something she later regretted and publicly apologized for, calling her behavior “completely out of line.”

Carson Is Not Alone In Recognizing Kardashian’s Lack of Dance Skills

Kim Kardashian Takes TikTok Dance Lessons From Addison Rae | KUWTK | E!

Carson is not the only person to give Kardashian some guff about her time on “Dancing With the Stars.” In a recent episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Addison Rae was on hand to teach Kardashian a TikTok dance. Kardashian worked really hard at it, but it was still kind of a hot mess — even Kardashian thought so.

“Oh my god, I have eyes. Like I see I’m not the best at it,” the reality star said at the time. “But I am gonna soak this all in, take it home and see if I have it in me to really do this … it is really intimidating.”

When the episode aired, her sister Khloe Kardashian threw a little shade at her on Twitter when a fan pointed out that Kardashian was on “Dancing With the Stars” and Khloe responded, “She was kicked off episode two.”

Even Kardashian’s Partner Has Said She Was Not a Good Dancer

Kim Kardashian & Mark Ballas dancing the Rhumba

Mark Ballas was once asked about his various partners on the show and he admitted that Kardashian was not good — but he said she was still a great person.

“[Kim Kardashian] wasn’t the best dancing partner,” Ballas told the Orlando Sentinel in a 2014 interview.

But he added, “I love her, she’s awesome, we became good friends. I know the family well. Dancing was not her thing, but she’s a great girl.”

At least she can laugh at herself, right?

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC, while “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” airs its series finale on June 10, 2021.

