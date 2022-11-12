‘Humbled’ DWTS Alum Gives Heartfelt Speech: ‘In Death There Is Life’

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum took the stage at the 2022 CMA Awards on November 9, 2022, and gave a touching speech about her late mother.

Wynonna Judd spoke about Naomi Judd just 6 months after her tragic death. According to People magazine, Naomi died in April 2022 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. She was 76-years-old.

Wynonna presented the award for vocal duo of the year at the CMAs and took the opportunity to speak about her mom — and the past six months.

“In death there is life, and here I am. Thank you for your love and your support,” Wynonna began.

“These past six months have been a time to grieve and a time to be grateful. I am humbled and honored tonight to still have a seat at the table of country music. I have the opportunity of presenting the CMA award for duo, which mom and I won seven times,” she continued.

Wynonna Received Support From the Brothers Osbourne

Wynonna presented the award to this year’s winners, the Brothers Osbourne, a group consisting of two brothers, TJ and John Osborne. After they took the stage, both TJ and John had nothing but kind words for Wynonna, who went from being a part of a duo to having a solo career following her mom’s death.

“To be here tonight and to be in the presence of Wynonna, while winning this award, will be one of the biggest highlights of my entire life,” TJ said as part of his acceptance speech.

“It’s an absolute honor. We’ve learned so much from you and your family,” John added.

After the show, Wynonna took to her Instagram feed to share some highlights from her night in Nashville.

“Presented the award for Vocal Duo of the Year, made some new friends, celebrated @mirandalambert’s birthday and came home to cook from the garden. What else is there to do?” she captioned the post.

Wynonna Has Decided to Continue Touring & Making Music

Just after Naomi’s death was confirmed, Wynonna revealed that she was going to keep moving forward with The Judds tour.

“I’ve made a decision, and I thought I’d share it on national television that, after a lot of thought, I’m gonna have to honor her and do this tour,” an emotional Wynonna said at the celebration of life held for Naomi on May 15, 2022, according to People magazine.

“The show must go on, as hard as it may be, and we will show up together, and you will carry me as you’ve carried me for 38 years … So we will continue this spectacle. That’s what she would want, right?” she added.

Although Naomi is no longer a part of the Judds, her spirit lives on and Wynonna has chosen to keep making music and doing what she loves despite the incredible loss.

“I DO know, that the pain of losing Mom on 4/30 to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I’m not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did. This cannot be how The Judds story ends,” Wynonna wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption shared on May 29, 2022.

