DWTS Alum’s Daughter Jailed After Shocking Charges

The daughter of an iconic musician and former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant has landed in big trouble. Grace Kelley, the daughter of season 16 DWTS contestant Wynonna Judd, was arrested on April 15, according to Us Weekly.

The Elmore County Sheriff’s Department website indicates Kelley remains in jail with a bond set at $2,500.

Here’s what you need to know:

Wynonna Judd’s Daughter Grace Kelley Faces Several Charges

Kelley has been charged with indecent exposure, soliciting prostitution, and obstructing governmental operations. The Millbrook, Alabama police department arrested the 27-year-old at 5:05 p.m. on April 5.

Us Weekly indicates she reportedly exposed her “lower body” and breasts while in a highway intersection near a gas station. That led to the initial charges of indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations, shared Page Six.

Police added the charge of soliciting prostitution several days later.

The Daily Mail spoke with police chief P.K. Johnson who provided additional details. He revealed that Kelley argued with police officers before her arrest.

“We responded to two calls involving [Kelley],” Johnson shared. “In the first, she…had a sign, displayed, that said ‘A Ride for a Ride.'”

When police arrived, “She argued with them about the legality of what she was doing. And that it was not illegal for her to offer herself in exchange for rides,” he added.

During the initial interaction, police told Kelley to move along. Soon the authorities received another call about Kelley where she was at a different gas station.

In the second situation, Kelley reportedly “Went into the store and announced to people inside, including the clerk, that she had possibly been robbed,” Johnson explained.

“While there, she apparently caused a disturbance with some of the customers. She left prior to our arrival,” the police chief added.

Police caught up to Kelley, though. When approached, she still displayed her sign and had not become “appropriately dressed,” according to Johnson.

“She didn’t have the things covered that needed to be covered…She was argumentative and refused to cooperate in any way with officers,” he added.

Johnson noted that “At that point, based on what they had dealt with in both contacts, officers made the decision to go ahead and arrest her for initially what was obstruction of governmental operation — that’s refusing to identify herself and her attitude with law enforcement.”

Kelley Has a Lengthy History of Legal Issues

All three charges Kelley faces are misdemeanors. The Daily Mail shares that Kelley has been in and out of jail multiple times for drug-related issues. In the April 5 arrest, she did not have any paraphernalia or drugs on her body.

“She might not have had drugs on her at the time she was arrested, but if you look at the booking photo, but it hadn’t been long,” Johnson remarked.

The police chief indicated Judd had not directly been in contact with the department regarding her daughter. A representative for Judd, however, had. Johnson had been in touch with Kelley’s father and Judd’s ex-husband, Arch Kelley III.

“He called to check on her and asked the questions you might expect a father to ask about his child,” Johnson shared. He continued, “I got the feeling in talking with him, and this is just my opinion, that they’ve tried to help her and to no avail at this point.”

Johnson also suggested, “There have probably been many attempts on their part to get this young lady help.”

Kelley has a daughter, Kaliyah, who was born in March 2022. Kelley had been in jail at the time and received a temporary leave of absence to deliver her daughter.

Among her previous legal issues, Kelley pleaded guilty to the manufacture, delivery, and sale of methamphetamine in 2017.

Sources told the Daily Mail, “Wynonna is very distraught over Grace’s arrest because she has been working so hard to reestablish her relationship with Grace.”

In addition, sources indicated, “She does blame herself for Grace’s misfortunes — especially her addiction.” Judd reportedly cares for Kelley’s daughter and will continue to do so.