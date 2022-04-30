Wynonna Judd Shared the Last Photo of Her Mom Naomi on April 12

The world is mourning the loss of country music sensation Naomi Judd, who has died a the age of 76, according to People magazine.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory,” sisters Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd said in a statement to the Associated Press.

Naomi attending the CMT Awards on April 11, 2022, alongside her daughter. According to CMT.com, the Judd’s performed their song “Love Can Build a Bridge,” at the show. The performance marked the first time the two sang together at the CMT Awards in more than two decades.

Some photos from the event are the last ones of Naomi that were shared online.

Here’s what you need to know:

Naomi Posed for Photos at the Awards Show

Naomi and Wynonna sat together at the CMT Awards and posed with pictures with some of the biggest names in country music.

“ALLLL the girl power last night,” Wynonna shared a post, which now consists of some of the last pictures of her mom.

In the first photo of the post, Naomi and Wynonna posed for a picture with Miranda Lambert. In the next, they got close together for a selfie with Carly Pearce. “High Horse” singer Kacey Musgraves was also featured in the snaps.

Although Naomi does have her own Instagram account, the last photo that she shared there was from 2018.

Wynonna & Naomi Walked the Pink Carpet Together

Believed to be her last public event before her death, Naomi walked the pink carpet alongside her daughter. Naomi wore a hot pink gown that featured a low-cut top and a dramatic portrait collar for the occasion. Meanwhile, Wynonna chose an all-black ensemble, complete with a lace sleeve overlay that covered half of her hands.