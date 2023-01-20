Naomi Judd Mentioned Wynonna in Her Final Note: Report

“Dancing With the Stars” alum Wynonna Judd was mentioned in the suicide note that was left by her mother, according to a photo obtained by Radar Online.

The photo posted by the outlet showed a yellow post-it note that is labeled as part of a crime scene. The text on the note appears to read, “Do Not let Wy come to my funeral, she’s mentally ill.” The word “not” is underlined in the note.

A source told Radar Online that Wynonna, who competed on season 16 of “Dancing With the Stars,” is “crushed” by the note.

“Wy knows better than anyone the mental struggles Naomi went through, but it just crushes her to think her mom’s dying thoughts were so vicious,” the source told the outlet.

Naomi Judd died on April 30, 2022, at the age of 76, People Magazine first reported. Ashley Judd, her daughter, shared on Instagram that her mother died because of “mental illness.” According to Page Six, the singer died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Judd family has declined to comment on the note, per Page Six.

Wynonna Judd Shared That Her Mom Was ‘Off’ Before Her Suicide

On a January 9, 2023, episode of “Making Space” with Hoda Kotb, Wynonna spoke out about her mother’s suicide and the days before.

“She was very fragile,” Wynonna said during the podcast, recalling a performance with her mother just weeks before her death. “And I think it’s because she hadn’t sung in a long time.”

She added, “I think she was nervous.”

“I knew then that something wasn’t right in terms of her being off a little bit, like nervous,” she shared. “And I softened. Which I think is God’s grace. And I just kind of reached out and touched her hand. … and I’m glad I did that because that’s the last time we performed together.”

Naomi Revealed in 2017 That She’d Had Suicidal Thoughts in the Past

In 2017, Naomi spoke with The Today Show about her struggles with depression.

“I didn’t get off my couch for two years,” she told the outlet. “I was so depressed that I couldn’t move … My husband and my girlfriends and Ashley would come over and I would just go upstairs and lock the door to my bedroom. … You become immobilized.”

She added, “I was dangerously depressed” and said depression is a “disease. It has nothing to do with our character.”

The singer said she’d considered suicide, according to the write up of the interview on Today.com.

“That’s how bad it can get,” she shared. “It’s hard to describe. You go down in this deep, dark hole of depression and you don’t think that there’s another minute.”

Wynonna is set to go on tour in 2023 in celebration of her mother. The upcoming tour was announced on Instagram on December 19, 2022.

“✨The Judds: The Final Tour✨ will be continuing on in 2023 thanks to the overwhelming love from the fans!,” the post reads. “Joining me will be @ashleymcbryde, @brandicarlile, @kelseaballerini, @littlebigtown, and @thetanyatucker with my sister @martinamcbride returning on all upcoming dates. I am so humbled by the support each of these artists have offered, and cannot think of a better team to help me honor this music. Tickets available now! Thejudds.com/tour”