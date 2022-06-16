DWTS Alum Speaks Out After Hoax Goes Viral

Rumors that a popular actress who once appeared on “Dancing With the Stars” is pregnant went viral on June 14, 2022, but she has since spoken out to set the record straight.

According to Newsweek, there were a few TikTok videos uploaded to the platform that claimed that Zendaya, 25, was expecting her first child with her boyfriend Tom Holland. If you hung around to watch these TikTok videos until the end, you would see that the pregnancy report was simply a hoax — as evidenced by Kris Jenner popping up to let you know you got trolled.

Despite the clear hoax, social media users reported what they had seen on TikTok by sharing memes, jokes, and other messages about Zendaya’s fake pregnancy on Twitter. Naturally, this started a Zendaya pregnant trend and the rumor took on a life of its own on a different platform.

Here’s what you need to know:

Zendaya Took to Instagram to Confirm She’s Not Pregnant

Zendaya may not be super active on social media but she didn’t hesitate to set the record straight about the pregnancy hoax that has been circulating.

On June 15, 2022, she took to her Instagram Stories to let everyone know that she’s doing just fine and is without child. “See now, this is why I stay off Twitter,” Zendaya wrote. “Just making stuff up for no reason… weekly,” she added.

In another post, she wrote, “anyway, back to filming.” She’s currently in Boston filming “Challengers” along with her co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor.

Though Zendaya is dating Tom Holland — the two have done their best to keep their romance away from the public eye. When paparazzi nabbed photos of the two kissing last year, Holland told GQ that they felt “robbed of [their] privacy.”

The rumors and gossip may come with the territory, but it’s certainly not something that the pair enjoy.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Holland told the outlet in November 2021. “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway,” he continued, adding that he and Zendaya “didn’t want to” share their romance with the world.

The Pregnancy Hoax Comes Weeks After the Internet Was Convinced That Zendaya Appeared in a Disturbing Video

This isn’t the first time that Zendaya has made headlines in recent weeks.

In May 2022, a video of a woman getting beaten up by another woman was shared online and quickly went viral on social media. The reason the video went viral is because many people felt that the woman who was being attacked looked like Zendaya, according to Newsweek.

A rep for Zendaya was quick to debunk the rumors that Zendaya had gotten beat up, telling TMZ that the woman in the video was not Zendaya. TMZ removed the video from its site, leaving a note for readers. “We’ve been told the person getting beaten might be a minor.”

Heavy also reached out to Zendaya’s rep for comment but did not hear back.

