Danica McKellar: The Top 15 Questions Answered

It’s Danica McKellar!

McKellar has been a fan-favorite staple in numerous Hallmark projects over the years. She has been an entertainer since childhood, but she also has a college degree in mathematics. As much as McKellar has shared about her life over the years, there is much more many fans don’t know.

So, we’ve put together the top 15 questions asked about her by fans and are giving you the answers!

1. Is Danica McKellar Done with Hallmark? Why Did She Leave?

In July 2022, McKellar spoke to Us Weekly about her decision to leave Hallmark. She signed a multi-movie deal with Great American Media in October 2021 and noted she had not had that opportunity with Hallmark.

McKellar’s deal with Great American Media also gives her a chance to be a “hands-on producer” where she’ll be “really helping to develop these stories from the beginning.”

“Plus, it was Bill Abbott who I adore and a lot of the executives moved over there honestly. In some ways feels more like Hallmark than probably if I were still Hallmark,” McKellar explained. Abbott was previously the CEO at Hallmark and left to grow Great American Media.

2. How Old Is Danica McKellar? What Is Her Age?

McKellar turned 49 years old on January 3. As People noted, she embraced a chilly dip in the ocean to kick off the New Year ahead of celebrating her birthday.

She shared in an Instagram Story, “Just took a dip in the ocean. It is cold, but felt so good and refreshing, and [it was] a great way to ring in the New Year.” McKellar added, “You know what? I’ve been really cozy for a lot of this break and I decided that cozy is overrated.”

3. Is Danica from Hallmark Married in Real Life?

Yes. McKellar has been married to Scott Sveslosky since November 2014, according to People. The couple first met in person in October 2013 for coffee. They hit it off and the date continued throughout the rest of the day. That first date “turned into a lifetime together,” she shared.

4. Who Is Danica McKellar’s Husband Scott Sveslosky?

In 2018, McKellar opened up to Country Living about Sveslosky. She revealed they met through friends who wanted him to “meet somebody nice.”

When they first met in person, after speaking on the phone a few times, Sveslosky brought a copy of her favorite book, Deepak Chopra’s “The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success.”

Sveslosky had underlined the parts of the book he liked most. “I just already loved him and was smitten from the moment I sat down,” McKellar admitted.

5. What Does Danica McKellar’s Husband Do for a Living?

Sveslosky is an attorney, People noted. In addition, he has written two movies that featured McKellar. He wrote both McKellar’s movie for Great American Family, “Swing into Romance,” and Hallmark’s “Campfire Kiss.”

McKellar’s husband also teaches a course as an adjunct professor at Woodbury University. According to Sveslosky’s biography on the website of the firm Sheppard Mullin he has practiced law for over two decades. He specializes in insurance-related litigation.

6. What Is Danica McKellar’s Height? How Tall or Short Is She?

McKellar is 5-foot, 4-inches, according to her website.

7. Are Danica and Crystal McKellar Half Sisters?

The two women are sisters, yes. Crystal pursued acting in her younger years alongside Danica, and in 2011 she told Jeff Pearlman they auditioned for the same roles many times.

“We always celebrated as a family when one of us earned a job (which, by definition, meant the other one lost out),” she explained. “There were never any hard feelings, and there were plenty of opportunities to go around,” she added.

In an August 2022 Instagram post, the Hallmark star gushed over Crystal on her birthday. “Crystal, you’ve been my best friend since day one…I feel so lucky to be your sister and I love you so much!!”

8. What Show Was Danica McKellar in When She Was Younger?

McKellar’s breakout role was in “The Wonder Years.” TV Insider shared the show debuted on January 31, 1988, directly after the Super Bowl.

She portrayed the character of Winnie Cooper, who was only supposed to appear in the first episode of the series. McKellar shared, “My mother had a rule. [Acting] was going to be a hobby only. No series regular auditions, and no auditions for feature films that would take us out of town.”

Days into shooting “The Wonder Years,” producers approached McKellar’s mother about extending the role. She initially resisted, but ultimately agreed to let both her daughters work on the show long-term.

9. What Is Danica McKellar’s Net Worth? How Much Money Does She Make?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, McKellar’s net worth is estimated to be $8 million. She has acted since childhood and has also taken on directing and producing roles.

In addition, McKellar authored a bestselling book, “Math Doesn’t Suck: How to Survive Middle-School Math without Losing Your Mind or Breaking a Nail.” She has written several additional books with similar themes.

10. How Many Husbands Has Danica McKellar Had? Who Is Her Ex-Husband Michael Verta?

McKellar has been married twice. She has been married to her second husband, Sveslosky, since 2014. Fox News noted that before meeting Sveslosky, she was married to Mike Verta.

Verta is a composer and the father of McKellar’s son. She told Fox News, “I got a great kid out of [the marriage]. No regrets. But my second marriage now with Scott — 10 years together — and he is everything I ever dreamed of.”

11. What Is Danica McKellar’s Ethnicity?

According to EthniCelebs, McKellar answered a fan question about her ethnicity in a now-deleted FAQ section on her website. “I’ve been asked if I were Asian, Hawaiian, Greek, etc. The truth is, I’m a big mix of Western Europe,” she explained.

McKellar continued, “I’m mostly Portuguese (this is my mom’s side), via the Azores and Madeira Islands. These are both groups of islands in the Atlantic ocean settled by the Portuguese in 1418.”

She added, “On my dad’s side, I’m part Scottish (hence ‘McKellar’), and a little each of: German, Spanish, French, and Dutch.”

12. How Many Children Does Danica McKellar Have? What Is Her Son’s Age?

McKellar has one son, Draco. People shares that McKellar welcomed Draco in September 2010 with her first husband, making him 13 years old.

When Draco was young, she told the media outlet, “You tap into this love that you didn’t even know was possible. I thought I knew what love was, but it’s crazy…I love Draco with everything that I am — there’s no question about it.”

13. Where Does Danica McKellar Live Now?

In October 2023, McKellar talked to Fox News about leaving California and moving to Tennessee. She said, “Tennessee is a total quality of life improvement. It’s gorgeous, I love the seasons.”

“I’m just as busy in Tennessee as I was in Los Angeles because so much of everything that I do is virtual, online, preparing for projects,” she noted. McKellar added that most of her movies are filmed in Canada.

14. What Happened to Winnie in The Wonder Years?

“The Wonder Years” ended in 1993 after airing for six seasons. CBR noted that in the final episode, Kevin Arnold (played by Fred Savage) visited Winnie at a resort where she worked.

Kevin was unhappy to learn Winnie was dating a lifeguard at the resort, but they later reconnected. The final moments of “The Wonder Years” finale revealed, ultimately, that Kevin married someone else and had a child with her. Winnie went to study art history in Paris, France.

Winnie and Kevin remained in contact, and she eventually returned to her hometown and met Kevin’s family.

15. Was Danica McKellar a Dancer in Real Life?

McKellar had some dance experience before filming her movie “Swing Into Romance” for Great American Family. However, she wasn’t a lifelong dancer.

People shared that the former Hallmark star competed on season 18 of “Dancing with the Stars.” She finished in fourth place with partner Val Chmerkovskiy during the 2014 season.

She told People, “I’ve been wanting to dance in a movie since I was on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in 2014, but I’ve always loved dancing.” McKellar noted, “My mom was a professional dancer before I was born, so the love of dance is in my genes.”