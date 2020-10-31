Daniel Craig Reacts to the Sean Connery’s Passing

From one James Bond to another, Daniel Craig reacts to the passing of legendary Scottish actor, Sean Connery. Connery famously originated the part of 007 for the screen, based on Ian Fleming’s novels, which Craig currently plays.

Connery passed away peacefully at his home in the Bahamas after being “unwell for some time,” his son Jason Connery told BBC. The Oscar-winning actor was 90.

The official James Bond Twitter account shared Craig’s statement over the course of three tweets:

“It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema. Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.”

Connery debuted as the secret agent in 1962’s Dr. No. He would go on to play the part six more times, in From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), Diamonds are Forever (1971) and Never Say Never Again (1983).

After the mantle passed between the likes of George Lazenby, David Niven, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan, Craig stepped into the iconic role. He will be seen in the upcoming No Time to Die, also appearing in Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015).

Another Bond’s Family Has Reacted to Connery’s Death

How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away. He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP — Sir Roger Moore (Legacy) (@sirrogermoore) October 31, 2020

The family of Roger Moore, who took over the franchise after Sean Connery’s initial series of Bond films, reacted to Connery’s passing through the late Moore’s legacy Twitter account.

“How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away. He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP,” the tweet read.

Moore passed away in 2017 at the age of 89. At the time of his death, Connery reflected on their friendship, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “We had an unusually long relationship by Hollywood standards, that was filled with jokes and laughter, I will miss him.”

Moore starred as the secret agent in Live and Let Die (1973), The Man with the Golden Gun (1974), The Spy Who Love Me (1977), Moonraker (1979), For Your Eyes Only (1981), Octopussy (1983) and A View to Kill (1985).

Other Stars Have Paid Tribute to the Late Connery

Many celebrities have taken to social media to share their sadness over Connery’s passing and reflect on his legacy.

Hugh Jackman wrote, “I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace.”

I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/OU9QEy5fTB — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 31, 2020

“Sean Connery A Great Star, Brilliant Actor and a wonderful friend. The Man Who Would Be King was THE KING,” wrote friend Michael Caine.

Sean Connery A Great Star, Brilliant Actor and a wonderful friend. The Man Who Would Be King was THE KING — Michael Caine (@themichaelcaine) October 31, 2020

Acclaimed horror writer, Stephen King, shared a throwback photo of Connery from his first film, writing, “Sean Connery in his first starring role, as a washed-up boxer. He was a fine actor and by most accounts a good guy.”

Sean Connery in his first starring role, as a washed-up boxer. He was a fine actor and by most accounts a good guy. pic.twitter.com/q1kmxUrFGC — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 31, 2020

Fellow bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger wrote, “Sean Connery was a legend, one of the greatest actors of all time. He provided endless entertainment for all of us & inspiration for me. I’m not just saying that because he was a bodybuilder who placed in the Mr. Universe contest! He was an icon. My thoughts are with his family.”

Sean Connery was a legend, one of the greatest actors of all time. He provided endless entertainment for all of us & inspiration for me. I’m not just saying that because he was a bodybuilder who placed in the Mr. Universe contest! He was an icon. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 31, 2020

Other tributes for the “Original Bond” from the likes of Kevin Smith, Paul Fieg, Spike Lee, Salma Hayek and Elton John, among others, have been shared to social media.

READ NEXT: How Many James Bond Movies Was Sean Connery In?

