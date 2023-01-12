Danny Keough, Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Danny Keough is the first husband of Lisa Marie Presley and the father of her two eldest children, according to Biography.com.

Keough was also the first person to perform CPR on Lisa Marie Presley when she went into cardiac arrest on January 12, 2023, TMZ reported.

Presley was rushed to a hospital and placed on life support after her pulse was revived, but she later died, her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed in a statement to the Associated Press.

According to Biography.com, Lisa Marie Presley was married and divorced three more times, to pop icon Michael Jackson, actor Nicolas Cage, and Michael Lockwood. Her marriage to Lockwood also produced two children, according to Biography.com.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Danny Keough Was Living Together With Lisa Marie Presley When She Died, Reports Say

According to TMZ, although they were divorced long ago, Lisa Marie Presley and Keough were living together “for quite some time now” when she died.

Presley’s housekeeper discovered her unresponsive in her bedroom, TMZ reported, adding that Danny Keough “performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

He had arrived home after “taking the kids to school,” TMZ reported.

According to the Sun, by 2021, Presley was living with her ex-husband as they grieved the death of their son.

A source told The Sun: “Danny has moved around a lot in the past but came back to be by Lisa’s side immediately when they were left devastated by Ben’s death, he was staying with her at the Beverly Hills Hotel.”

2. Danny Keough Had Two Children With Lisa Marie Presley, But They Lost Their Son to Suicide

According to Biography.com, Danny Keough and Lisa Marie Presley had two children together, Danielle Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough.

They lost Benjamin Keough to suicide in July 2020, according to TMZ, which reported that he died of a gunshot wound.

On July 20, 2022, Priscilla Presley wrote on Facebook that Danny Keough was “completely lost” by the death of his only son:

These are some of the darkest days of my family’s life. The shock of losing Ben has been devastating. Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul. Each day I wake up I pray it will get better. Then, I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother. Ben’s father, Danny, who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son. Riley, so loving and so close to him; Harper and Finley, who absolutely adored Ben. Navarone, who struggles deeply with loss and death. Rest In Peace Ben, you were loved

Lisa Marie Presley’s final Instagram post was a share of a People Magazine essay she wrote describing her grief over her son’s loss. Lisa Marie Presley wrote on Instagram, in October 2020,

My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same. Please wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley. I know you would want that. Happy Birthday my sweet sweet Boy. You were much too good for this world.

Danny Keough and Lisa Marie Presley also had a daughter together named Danielle Riley Keough, who is an actress and model, according to her IMDb profile.

3. Danny Keough, a Musician, Was Married to Lisa Marie Presley for Six Years, But They Remained Close

Danny Keough, a musician, was married to Lisa Marie Presley from 1988 through 1994, when the marriage ended in divorce, according to the Commercial Appeal.

Lisa Marie Presley described how she and Danny Keough remained close after their divorce, People Magazine reported.

“We are like brother and sister, so it is not weird at all,” she told People. “Ultimately this is a good message to send out to people: You don’t have to put your crap on your kids even if you are not together. You can still be civilized. I knew at the age that I had the kids with him that Danny was someone I could be connected with for the rest of my life. I knew he would be a good father.”

According to People, she married Michael Jackson a month after divorcing Keough.

4. Keough, Who Was Born in Chicago, Is an Actor

According to his IMDB profile, Keough was born on November 6, 1964 in Chicago, Illinois.

He has worked as an actor, having roles in The Lodge (2019), Cabin by the Lake (2000) and The Darkling (2000), IMDb reports.

5. Keough & Presley Were Married in the Church of Scientology

In 1988, People Magazine described the couple’s wedding as “the quietest royal wedding of the century.”

According to People, Keough and Presley were married “in a pleasant formal parlor inside the Celebrity Center International of the Church of Scientology in West Hollywood.”

People noted that very few people attended, and “the bride wore a knee-length dress of pale rose silk, the groom stood beside her in a dark suit.” A minister in the Church of Scientology officiated, People reported.

The article reported that Keough and Presley had been dating for three years and quoted Priscilla Presley as saying, “I am thrilled for Lisa Marie. Danny is a great guy, and I couldn’t be happier for the two of them. The couple will be honeymooning for the next three months at an undisclosed location.”