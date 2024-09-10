Fans Slam ‘Despicable’ Dave Grohl After He Admits Cheating on His Wife

Fans are slamming former “Nirvana” drummer Dave Grohl on social media after Grohl admitted cheating on his wife Jordyn Blum and fathering a baby outside his marriage, a revelation he made in an Instagram post he shared on September 10.

Some people blistered Grohl on social media after the announcement. “Gross. This is a horrible thing to do to your spouse that you supposedly love,” wrote one person. “Despicable behavior,” wrote another person.

“There goes my hero 🎶” wrote another person. Another person on X called Grohl a “scumbag.” Another person wrote, “Dave I love you but wtf. I feel sorry for his wife and kids.”

“I’ve recently come the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” Grohl, the founder of “Foo Fighters,” wrote in the statement posted to his Instagram page.

”I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness,” wrote Grohl.

According to People, Grohl and his wife Jordyn Blum, 48, married 21 years ago and have daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

In the Statement, Dave Grohl Said He Was ‘Grateful’ for Consideration Toward the Children Involved

“We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved as we move forward together,” Grohl’s statement continued.

His statement did not identity the mother of the baby or reveal the child’s name. He disabled comments on the post. Grohl has 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

Grohl’s most recent Instagram post before that one promoted his book, “The Storyteller.” Most of his posts on the page relate to that book.

In 2007, Spin Magazine reported that Grohl met his wife, Jordyn Blum, “at the Sunset Marquis Whiskey Bar.” She was a producer on MTV, Spin reported.

“When the pair got engaged and started looking for a home, the chief criterion was tranquility. They settled on this secluded 2.5-acre spread in Encino, which has all the rock-star amenities—Harley in the driveway, pool, tennis court, hot tub—but none of the rock-star vibe,” Spin reported.

In 2007, he told Elle, “When I first met my wife, we went out on a few dates and I decided that I wasn’t ready for a serious relationship, so I just stopped calling. After three months, I had a revelation and called her back. She picked up the phone and said, ‘Oh, I never thought I’d hear from you again.'”

He told AV Club that he wrote a song for his wife. Grohl told GQ that his song “Statues” was about him and his wife.

“That song is about my wife and me. To me there’s nothing more beautiful than seeing the headstones of a husband and wife side by side in a graveyard. It doesn’t have to do with the Nirvana Statue. Whatever!” he told the publication in 2008.

Two of Dave Grohl’s Daughters With Wife Jordyn Blum Have Deleted Their Instagram Pages

According to Daily Mail, Grohl’s two oldest daughters deleted their social media accounts after he admitted cheating on his wife, their mother Jordyn Blum.

Violet Grohl’s Instagram page URL is now a deleted page. Harper Grohl’s page is as well.

Grohl was married once before, to photographer Jennifer Youngblood, from whom he was divorced in 1997, People reported. According to the Guardian, Grohl admitted in the past that “infidelities” caused the end of his first marriage.

In 2010, Grohl told Time Magazine that fatherhood had changed him, according to People. The Time Magazine article is no longer available on the magazine’s website.

“I used to tour nine months out of the year,” Grohl told Time, according to People. “Now I don’t like being away from my kids for more than 12 days. It’s changed everything that I do,”