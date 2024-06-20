Businessman Shoots Ex TV Anchorwoman, Singer to Death in ‘Horror Murder Suicide’

Former television broadcaster and singer Victoria Vera Blyth was shot and killed by her oil magnate husband David Thomas Blyth after an argument about text messages at the couple’s villa in Ankara, Turkey, according to Blesk, a Czech-language site.

DazSpor, the event-planning company she founded, confirmed her death on Instagram on June 14.

According to the Scottish Sun, Czech citizen and singing star Victoria Blyth died in a “horror murder-suicide in Turkey.” UK Metro described Victoria as a “TV presenter and comedian.” Blesk described her as a singer.

Thomas David Blyth, also called David Blyth, who was originally from Edinburgh, Scotland, shot his wife to death at their home in Ankara, Turkey, The Scottish Sun reported. UK Metro reported that Victoria’s singing career ended when she got married and had children.

According to Daily Mail, Victoria “was a hugely popular figure in Czech showbiz circles, and presented the Morning Show on Europe 2 alongside Czech broadcaster Leo Mare.” She left the show to move to Turkey with her husband, according to UK Metro.

Blesk reported that Victoria “has been performing in Czech clubs since 2001, and in 2003 she also performed alongside singer Dara Rolins.” She recorded an album called “Cry,” Blesk reported. Her Instagram page is set to private.

According to The Scottish Sun, David Blyth, 53, owned an “international oil company” named ASE Inspection. He had three children with his wife, 40, who were in the home when the murder-suicide occurred but were physically unharmed, The Sun reported.

In a Final Interview, Victoria Blyth Said She Didn’t Like to Plan ‘Completely Into the Future,’ Reports Say

In her final interview, months before her death, Victoria said, “I don’t like to plan completely into the future, because you never know what can happen,” UK Metro reported.

The Czech news site Blesk reported that Victoria was also known as “Victoria Velvet” and quoted her as saying, when the couple moved to Turkey, “My husband is starting a business there and I will help him with it. I’m sorry to leave the Czech Republic, I like it here. But at the same time, I’m really looking forward to the fact that we’ll all be together soon.”

Blesk reported that Victoria “was born in South Africa, as her mother was from Namibia, while her father was of Czech origin. Since 1998, she therefore lived in Prague.”

In May, she attended the Prague International Marathon 2024, Blesk reported, adding, “The energy just radiated from her – and that’s the reason why it’s hard to believe that someone was able to extinguish this flame.”

Victoria Blyth Started a Company That Organized Sporting Events

It's understood David Thomas Blyth, an oil boss from Edinburgh gunned down his wife, singer and comedian Victoria Vera Blyth in their family home in Turkey before turning the gun on himselfhttps://t.co/TOo8sOkup4 pic.twitter.com/cLZGFsmMz0 — Daily Star (@dailystar) June 18, 2024

Victoria Blyth started a company called DazSpor, which organized events, Blesk reported. DazSpor’s website describes her as its founder. “As the driving force behind Runkara, Ankara’s inaugural half marathon adhering to international standards, we proudly represent a specialized team renowned for orchestrating top-tier sports events,” the site says.

According to Hurriyet, a Turkish-language publication, David shot Victoria, described as a “Czech businesswoman,” with the same gun he used to take his own life.

The murder suicide followed an “argument” between the pair over “messages on Victoria’s mobile phone,” Hurriyet reported.

According to the Turkish publication, David Blyth was a British citizen. He died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to Hurriyet, and the couple’s children were “handed over to their relatives who came to Turkey.”

The spokesman for the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Blesk, “We can confirm that a Czech citizen died a violent death in Turkey. Our embassy is in contact with the family and provides consular assistance. Out of consideration for the survivors, we will not be releasing any further information.”