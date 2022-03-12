What Time Do We Change Our Clocks for Daylight Saving Time Tonight? 3/12/2022

Daylight Saving Time starts every year on the second Sunday of March, so in 2022, Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 13, in all states that observe DST.
The official time to change your clocks is 2 a.m. in whatever time zone you reside. At that time, you move your clocks ahead one hour, so you do lose an hour of sleep when Daylight Saving Time starts.
It’s easy to remember what to do with the play on words “spring forward, fall back.” In the spring, you move your clocks forward an hour; in the fall, you move the clocks back an hour. So on March 13, you should change your clocks from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. in the middle of the night.
However, most people are not awake at 2 a.m. and simply move the clocks forward when they go to bed on Saturday night or when they wake up on Sunday morning.
You Don’t Have to Worry About Your Cell Phone
If you’re worried about your alarm on Sunday morning, cell phones should automatically adjust for the time change, so your alarm should go off as planned.
“Unless you went into your phone’s settings and switched away from the automatic network time (in which case you already know what to do), you won’t have to do a thing,” says Android Central. “Your Android will check the network for the correct date and time and switch itself on its own overnight, changing the system time so that things like calendars and alarms will still be right.”
You can also double-check your “date and time” settings if you’re worried about it. As long as your time zone is set properly and you have “automatic date & time” or “automatic time zone” turned on, you should be fine.
States Without Daylight Saving Time
There are a few places in the United States and its territories that choose not to observe Daylight Saving Time. Arizona and Hawaii are the two states that don’t, plus Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and American Samoa, according to World Population Review.
Worldwide, 72 countries use Daylight Saving Time and over 160 countries do not, according to Time and Date. Most of North America and Europe use Daylight Saving Time, while most of Africa, Asia, and South America do not. Australia is split pretty evenly between those areas that do and those that do not use it.
Daylight Saving Time In Years Ahead
In case you’re curious here are the dates for when Daylight Saving Time begins and ends for the next five years.
- 2022: Sunday, March 13 and Sunday, November 6
- 2023: Sunday, March 12 and Sunday, November 5
- 2024: Sunday, March 10 and Sunday, November 3
- 2025: Sunday, March 9 and Sunday, November 2
- 2026: Sunday, March 8 and Sunday, November 1
And finally, you can use this handy sunrise/sunset calculator to find out what time the sun rises and sets in your area. Once Daylight Saving Time starts, if the sun has been rising at 6:30 a.m., it will now rise at 7:30 a.m., and if the sun has been setting at around 6 p.m., it will now set around 7 p.m.
