Michael B. Jordan to Produce DC Comics’ Live-Action Static Shock Film

Hollywood superstar and box office sensation Michael B. Jordan is set to produce a live-action movie based on the DC Comic’s Black superhero Static Shock.

The news was broken in part thanks to Jordan’s social media who posted an image of the superhero across his social media. It will be produced through his production company Outlier Society which has a first-look deal under Warner Brothers Pictures Group.

The news of a movie about the comic book and former early 2000’s Kids WB animated series was initially discussed by filmmaker Reginald Hudlin back in August during DC’s FanDome Event.

“One of the things we’re really excited about, we really want to live up to the name of the company, Milestone Media. When we spoke to Jim [Lee] about reviving the Milestone line, we said ‘Look, we all know this has been a hit comic book and hit animated series. It’s time to expand back into all those areas and then some.’ So we’re in serious conversations about, as we’re launching the comic book series, developing the ‘Static Shock’ movie. That will be a theatrical feature film.”

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Jordan spoke on the significance of bringing the iconic character to life for the Black community on the big screen.

“I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around black superheroes; our community deserves that,” said Jordan in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros on this initial step.”

Who is Static Shock?

Static Shock, known as Virgil Ovid Hawkins in the series, is a teenager who becomes a superhero after being exposed to a radioactive chemical that enables him to control, generate, and manipulate the electromagnetic field around him.

Static was created by Michael Davis, Derek T. Dingle, Denys Cowan, and the late Dwayne McDuffie at the now-defunct Milestone Media. One of MIlestone’s biggest tasks at the time was to create comics for the Black community and people of color overall who did not find themselves represented at the bigger comic book companies.

Speaking on the potential of Static and other characters from Milestone being pushed a series or films moving forward with Warner, Hudlin stated that the possibilities “unbelievable.”

“What we’re talking about is unbelievable. We’re also talking to all the other divisions of Warner, for example, the animation department. They make those amazing animated feature films for home entertainment. And we’re talking about doing one of those feature films involving the Milestone characters. We’re also looking at new media, like podcasts, and doing a series of stories that will be available on podcasts. We will deliver Milestone Media wherever you are, on whatever platform you want.”

Who will play Static?

Speculation for who may play Static could easily land on Michael B. Jordan, however, at age 33 he is outside the range of the teenage years in which the audience is first introduced to Virgil.

Yet leave it to social media to kick start the search. As news broke of the certainty of a movie, social media users had already begun naming who the best actors for the role of Virgil and other characters would be.

since a static shock movie is coming, let’s get caleb mclaughlin as virgil hawkins! pic.twitter.com/ULZQXntCHl — leila (@crckzataras) October 16, 2020

caleb mclaughlin as static shock pic.twitter.com/16l4qvjZ0H — mm 🌟 (@knightwlkerkluv) October 17, 2020

HIRE AUBREY JOSEPH OR IT'S NOT WORTH IT pic.twitter.com/C3HSpB0Jxj — ⚡⚡⚡AUBREY JOSEPH FOR STATIC SHOCK ⚡⚡⚡ (@kwillyjoan) October 17, 2020

Since Michael B Jordan is producing Static Shock can he get Myles Truitt from the underrated movie Kin(Which Michael B Jordan produced and had a small part in it) to star in it?? pic.twitter.com/vgVZJiwXgl — Niklander Blank (@niklander2) October 16, 2020

HEY GOD…. ME AGAIN…. I NEED CALEB MCLAUGHLIN AS STATIC SHOCK. pic.twitter.com/h9i2r1ovrL — nay (@naysmulti) October 17, 2020

Jaden Smith is Static Shock pic.twitter.com/cAMpwqKEJP — James (@mynamesjames007) October 16, 2020

With the recent announcements of the film about #StaticShock, I maintain my idea of ​​Aubrey Joseph as Static! #SuperChoque pic.twitter.com/x14k3rl5Yu — Bruno (@Darkmoon1581) October 17, 2020

If You are doing a Static Shock Movie Michael K. Williams would make a good Ebon pic.twitter.com/at2NmmNrW4 — Metroplex Boomin (@soundwave803) October 17, 2020

Static Shock movie happening, you know this makes sense pic.twitter.com/hg5XCyk3ry — FrankenSeán 💀 (@crumlingothic_) October 16, 2020

