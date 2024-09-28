TikTok Influencer, 28, Dies in ‘Horror Accident’ in New Jersey: Report

Demaris Martinez was a TikTok and Facebook influencer who was killed when she was struck by a car and truck in New Jersey, according to North Jersey.com.

The Paramus, New Jersey, Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti told North Jersey.com that Demaris D. Martinez, 28, of Hillsdale, New Jersey, “died early Saturday morning” on September 21 “as she was attempting to cross the highway near the Wendy’s restaurant when she was hit by a car and then a truck.”

The fatal accident occurred on Route 17, the newspaper reported, adding that she was struck by both a white Kia “driven by a 42-year-old man” and “a tractor-trailer driven by a 65-year-old man.” NJ.com reported that Martinez was “fatally struck.” According to NJ.com, the two motorists were not charged.

“The investigation is ongoing, with detectives working to determine how Miss Martinez arrived in Paramus, specifically in the area of Citibank, located at 700 State Highway 17 North,” Guidetti told NJ.com in an email.

Daily Mail called Martinez a “popular influencer” who died in a “horror accident.” Her TikTok videos had more than 700,000 likes.

Demaris Martinez Posted Content on Multiple Social Media Platforms

According to Daily Mail, Martinez was also popular on Facebook and YouTube. “Her content had revolved around beauty, lifestyle, travel, and her Christian faith,” Daily Mail reported, adding that she also posted about her son.

Martinez’s Facebook page described her as a “digital creator” and said she was single and attended Barry University. She posted a series of videos to her Facebook page the day before she died.

On September 16, she wrote on Facebook, “Thank you for everyone who been rocking with me since day one 💜 God bless you all 💫💫” Martinez had 48,000 followers on her Facebook page.

She had fewer followers on her YouTube channel, which had only 3,500 subscribers.

On YouTube, Demaris Martinez Stressed Her Christian Faith & Listed Her ‘Passions’

On YouTube, Martinez wrote, “Welcome to My Channel! I’m Demaris. I’m from MIA/NJ. Get to know the real me and the behind of the scenes of my life.”

The page said:

I LOVE JESUS!

Passions: Traveling, shopping, cooking, beauty, fashion, writing, studying, & art.

MY NEW YOUTUBE DROPPING PLANNING DAYS ARE MONDAY, WEDNESDAY, AND SATURDAYS

SO TURN NOTIFS POSTS ON TO NEVER MISS A DROP

SO MANY FUNNY STORY TIMES ARE COMING SOON AS WELL, STAY TUNED FOR MORE DAY IN THE LIFE OF ME VLOGS, TRAVELING VLOGS, GRWM, FOOD REVIEWS, MUKBANGS, INTERVIEWS, CRAZY STORIED, GYM ROUTINES, BOOK-STUDIES, GOD CONTENT, WEIGHT GAIN JOURNEY ADVICE, & MORE. Will be making more vlogs with Kam! HE HAS BEEN BECOMING very comfortable with filming. He’s actually hoping to make his own YouTube channel! I told him once he turns 5, but until then he can be a part of mine.

On TikTok, one of her videos had more than 800,000 views.

Fans expressed shock on her Facebook page comment threads after her death. “Wow I can’t believe,” wrote one person. “Sleep in paradise beautiful,” another person wrote, and a third person shared an emoji of a broken heart.

In June, she wrote on Facebook, “I’m still adjusting to Facebook it’s been a while but I love you all miss you all this is my only page.” Her page on Instagram was listed as not being available.