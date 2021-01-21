Is Demi Lovato a Democrat or a Republican?

Demi Lovato has indicated in her music and social media posts that she associates more with the Democratic party as opposed to the Republicans. She supported President Joe Biden and performed at a rally for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election.

However, it’s unclear whether Lovato is a registered Democrat. It’s possible she’s an Independent or even formally registered with a third party.

Based on her social media posts, she voted in Los Angeles County. In that county, voter registration information is accessible only if the searcher has access to the voter’s home address. Lovato purchased a $7 million Studio City home in September 2020, Variety reported, and like most Hollywood celebrities, she kept a tight lid on its exact location.

Lovato is performing during the Celebrating America Primetime Special, which begins at 8:30 p.m. tonight. Tom Hanks is posting the special, which will be streamed online and is also airing on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC and PBS.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lovato Celebrated Biden & Harris’ Election Victory on Social Media

Lovato has nearly 100 million followers on Instagram and she used that platform to encourage her fans to vote. She didn’t explicitly advise her fans on who to support at the ballot box but she shared resources on how to register, where to find information about voting by mail and repeatedly urged her followers to encourage their friends and family members to vote.

Lovato shared on October 26 that she had voted early in-person at the Skirball Cultural Center, which is a museum in Los Angeles. She had on a mask with the word “vote” stamped on it. Lovato wrote in part, “I vote because I love my country… This post isn’t about telling you to vote for, it’s about telling you to vote PERIOD. I want to know that whatever the outcome is, we raised our voices and spoke up for what we wanted. And if change is what you want, nothing will change unless you take action. So please, if you are old enough, please get out there and speak up.”

On November 7, after Biden was officially projected to be the winner, Lovato celebrated the news by sharing pictures of herself alongside Biden and Kamala Harris on Instagram. “Our 46th president, @joebiden !!!!♥️🇺🇸🗳 I’ve been waiting to post this photo because I knew deep down you would be our next President. Today we celebrate the millions of Americans who overcame barriers to the ballot box, mobilized their communities and voted in record breaking numbers. This was OUR election and WE WON TOGETHER. There’s still a lot of work to be done, but today we will celebrate each other.”

Lovato Slammed President Trump in a Political Ballad Called ‘Commander in Chief’

Demi Lovato – Commander In ChiefPlease join me and vote in this year’s election. Visit https://iwillvote.com/ for more information. 'Commander in Chief’ out now: https://demilovato.lnk.to/CommanderInChief Connect with Demi: Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/therealdemilovato Instagram http://instagram.com/ddlovato Twitter http://twitter.com/ddlovato Facebook http://facebook.com/demilovato Official site http://demilovato.com Join her mailing list to stay up to date http://www.demilovato.com/#mailing-list #DemiLovato #CommanderInChief Music video by Demi Lovato performing Commander In Chief.… 2020-10-15T03:00:10Z

If any of her fans were unsure how Lovato felt about President Donald Trump, she made her opinion crystal clear in the song “Commander in Chief.” She debuted the music video in mid-October along with messages encouraging fans to vote. The YouTube video has been viewed more than 8.7 million times.

While she didn’t say Trump’s name, the lyrics pointedly addressed his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and appeared to reference the protests for social justice following George Floyd’s death. Lovato also accused the president of being a liar in the song. Here is a sample of the lyrics:

Do you get off on pain?

We’re not pawns in your game

Commander in Chief, honestly

If I did the things you do, I couldn’t sleep

Seriously, do you even know the truth?

We’re in a state of crisis, people are dying

While you line your pockets deep

Commander in Chief

How does it feel to still be able to breathe?

We were taught when we were young

If we fight for what’s right, there won’t be justice for just some

Won’t give up, stand our ground

We’ll be in the streets while you’re bunkering down

Loud and proud, best believe

We’ll still take a knee.

Lovato faced backlash for the song from some fans who didn’t share her political views. Lovato addressed the backlash on her Instagram Story. People magazine republished Lovato’s remarks in which she explained, “You do understand as a celebrity, I have a right to political views as well? Or did you forget that we aren’t just around to entertain people for our entire lives … that we are citizens of the same country and we are humans with opinions as well?”

Lovato continued, “I literally don’t care if this ruins my career. This isn’t about that. My career isn’t about that. I made a piece of art that stands for something I believe in. And I’m putting it out even at the risk of losing fans. I’ll take integrity in my work over sales any day. As much as I would like to be sad that I disappointed you, I’m too busy being bummed that you expect me, a queer Hispanic woman, to silence my views/beliefs in order to please my audience.”

The mixed response likely did not surprise Lovato. In an interview with CNN, she remarked that artists are “damned if you do” and “damned if you don’t” when it comes to addressing political opinions. She noted that Taylor Swift had faced criticism for not speaking out about politics earlier in her career. But when Swift decided to start advocating for Democratic causes before the 2018 midterm elections, she faced heat for that too.

Lovato Supported Hillary Clinton Over Bernie Sanders in 2016

Demi Lovato stumps for Hillary ClintonMusical artist Demi Lovato stumps for presidential hopeful, Hillary Clinton at the University of Iowa in Iowa City on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016. 2016-01-22T03:26:35Z

Lovato lent her star power to Hillary Clinton’s campaign in 2016. Lovato rallied with the former Secretary of State at an event at the University of Iowa in Iowa City on January 21, 2016. Clinton was still competing against Senator Bernie Sanders for the Democratic nomination at the time.

After performing four songs, including her hit song “Confident,” Lovato praised Clinton as a candidate who “completely embodies the concept of women empowerment,” NBC News reported.

The rally took place about a week ahead of the Iowa caucuses. The New York Times reported that at that time, polls showed Clinton and Sanders in a tight race in Iowa. Clinton ultimately won the Iowa caucus by a razor-thin margin, the Des Moines Register reported.

