Denny’s & IHOP Labor Day 2021 Hours & Menu Specials

Happy Labor Day 2021! The annual holiday celebrates workers but there are still plenty of restaurants and retailers staying open today. If you’re looking for good breakfast or brunch options today, Denny’s and IHOP are open.

IHOP Recommends Guests Confirm Their Local Restaurant’s Hours Before Heading Out

Heavy confirmed with the IHOP media relations team that the chain is remaining open for Labor Day. Individual restaurants are expected to operate during their regular business hour but the national team recommends diners double-check exact hours with their local restaurant before heading out.

Most IHOP locations are open 24 hours per day. But as noted on IHOP’s website, 99% of the restaurants are operated by independent franchisees. Individual owners do reserve the right to reduce hours or close altogether on holidays if they wish. Find IHOP locations near you by searching here.

IHOP is not offering any special Labor Day menu items or specific discounts, as confirmed by the media relations team. But participating locations have been offering free delivery for customers who order online or through the IHOP mobile app. Free delivery is available until September 12. The website does not indicate a necessary minimum purchase.

IHOP is also running an “IHOPPY Hour” menu from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. every day. Items on the menu are $3, $5 or $6. IHOP notes on its website that this happy hour-style menu is available for a limited time and that not all chains may be participating in the promotion. Some locations may offer this special for to-go orders as well.

Denny’s Is Open for Normal Hours

Denny’s is also open for normal hours on Labor Day, according to a public relations representative for the restaurant chain. But like IHOP, it’s a good idea to confirm a local chain’s hours before heading out.

Some Denny’s restaurants are open 24 hours per day but hours can vary by location. For example, several locations in central Ohio close at 3 a.m. while some restaurants in the Seattle area are open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. You can find a local Denny’s by searching here.

Denny’s has not advertised any national promotions specific to Labor Day. But customers who sign up for the Denny’s Rewards Program receive 20% off their next order. There are also birthday rewards associated with the program.

Denny’s hasn’t started to advertise new items for fall yet. But last year, the restaurant debuted the Pumpkin Pecan Pancake Meal in early September as part of its Fall Favorites Menu so that may be still to come this month. Denny’s explained in a press release that the meal included “pumpkin pancakes made with REAL pumpkin and cooked with pecans, then drizzled with a decadent pecan pie sauce. The meal is served with farm fresh eggs, golden hash browns and crispy bacon strips or sausage links.”

In late June, Denny’s also added eggs benedict to its menu nationwide. The restaurant named them “Denny’s Bennys.” They’re served three ways: Classic, Southwestern and Prime Rib.

