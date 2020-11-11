Denny’s Veterans Day 2020 Free Breakfast & Discounts

Active and retired military members will be treated to a free breakfast today at Denny’s in honor of Veterans Day. The diner-style restaurant chain traditionally offers a free meal on the annual holiday and 2020 is no exception. Veterans Day is November 11, 2020.

Find Denny’s locations here.

Here’s what you need to know:

Denny’s Will Serve Veterans a Free ‘Build Your Own Grand Slam’ Breakfast Entree

The free meal available to veterans, as well as active and non-active military members, is the “Build Your Own Grand Slam” breakfast entree. Denny’s customers can customize a breakfast combo by selecting four options from the menu.

The options may include eggs cooked to order, buttermilk pancakes, buttermilk biscuits, an English muffin, bacon strips, sausage links, a slice of grilled ham, hash browns, and seasonal fruit. The specific items may vary by location. (Denny’s has more than 1,700 restaurants nationwide).

The original Grand Slam includes two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs, two bacon strips and two sausage links. Denny’s debuted the menu item in Atlanta in 1977. According to the restaurant’s website, the Grand Slam was named in honor of baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron.

The Veterans Day Special Is Available Until Noon for Dine-In Customers Only

The Build Your Own Grand Slam deal is available at Denny’s for breakfast only. The chain explained in a news release that the Veterans Day special would be served from 5 a.m. until noon.

Customers cannot get a free meal through Denny’s online ordering service. The offer is valid for dine-in customers only. Customers need to show valid military identification or a DD 214 form.

The chief brand officer for Denny’s, John Dillon, explained in the news release that it was important for the chain to continue its Veterans Day tradition despite the coronavirus pandemic. “While the world may look different this year, as America’s Diner we are still committed to honoring America’s heroes as we always have. We’ve worked diligently over the last several months to ensure the health and safety of dine-in guests and are proud to welcome in veterans across the country to safely have a hot meal on us, a small token of our great appreciation for their service.”

Denny’s Recently Debuted New Menu Items

If you’re craving something different, Denny’s recently debuted several new menu items. The following items were added to menus nationwide on November 4:

The Grand Slamwich – A play on Denny’s classic Grand Slam breakfast, this melt has scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, ham and American cheese on potato bread grilled with a maple spice spread.

All-American Patty Melt – A 100% beef patty with caramelized onions, Swiss & American cheeses and All-American sauce on grilled potato bread.

Chick ‘N’ Shroom Melt –Grilled seasoned chicken breast, sautéed mushrooms, spinach, Swiss cheese and mayo on grilled potato bread.

Steakhouse Deluxe Bowl – Hearty grilled prime rib atop red-skinned mashed potatoes, broccoli, pepper jack queso, cheddar cheese and diced bacon, served with dinner bread. Guests can also substitute the steak for chicken tenders.

Chicken Biscuit & Gravy Bowl – Two open-faced biscuits topped with premium golden-fried chicken tenders and country gravy, cheddar cheese and two eggs.

A Denny’s spokesperson also shared with Heavy that Denny’s plans to offer a Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner Pack that customers can order ahead and serve at home. The pack will include turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce & choice of side. The meal serves four people. Customers can place orders online beginning on November 20. The deadline to order the Thanksgiving pack is Wednesday, November 25 at 6 p.m. ET. The meals can be picked up on Thanksgiving Day.

