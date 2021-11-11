Is Denny’s Offering Free Breakfasts on Veterans Day 2021?

A number of companies are offering discounts, deals, and special, one-day offers for Veterans Day 2021. The restaurant chain Denny’s in particular is offering a number of deals to current and former members of the U.S. Armed Forces this Veterans Day (November 11, 2021). Denny’s currently has about 1,480 locations in hundreds of cities across the United States.

You can find all U.S. locations here.

Here’s what you need to know:

Denny’s Is Offering a Free ‘Build Your Own Grand Slam’ Breakfast to All Active and Inactive Military Personnel

A Veterans Day tradition, Denny’s will be offering free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” breakfasts from 5 a.m. to noon, to all with a valid military ID or DD 214. The breakfast includes a choice of four items from more than 10 choices – including buttermilk pancakes, eggs cooked to order, bacon strips, buttermilk biscuits, and hash browns – for a fully customizable meal.

Note that the deal for veterans and active-duty military personnel is valid for dine-in eating only.

Denny’s will also be taking its Mobile Relief Diner on the company’s second annual “Heroes Tour” to deliver free, hot meals to veterans and active military. Denny’s relayed the schedule to Heavy, as follows:

November 8, US Vets and VAMC Veterans Housing from 11:00am – 2:00pm ET

November 9, Joint Base Myer–Henderson Hall from 11:00am – 2:00pm ET

November 10, VA Medical Center, Washington DC from 10:00am – 2:00pm ET

November 15, VA Medical Center, Lake City, Florida from 8:00am – 12:00pm ET

November 16, VA Medical Center, Gainesville, Florida from 8:00am – 12:00pm ET

November 17, Naval Air Station Jacksonville from 11:00am – 2:00pm ET

Follow the Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner on Twitter to learn more about the dates and locations of the Heroes Tour.

Denny’s Says They Are Committed to Opening Safely Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

Although Denny’s was forced to shutter a small number of stores last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have mostly remained open and have continued to serve customers since 2020.

John Dillon, the chief brand officer for Denny’s, said of this year’s Veterans Day offers:

As veterans continue to feel the effects of the pandemic, it’s important now more than ever to honor America’s heroes. This year, we look forward to welcoming them into our booths and launching our second annual Heroes Tour to show our gratitude and support for both veterans and active military personnel.

Denny’s said in an announcement about Veterans Day:

Denny’s is committed to ensuring its restaurants are operating safely to welcome guests back in dining rooms. The company has created best-in-class practices for operations, customer service and cleaning and sanitation to deliver the same high-quality food and great experience that Denny’s is known for in a safe manner.

Denny’s Offers Other Year-Round and Special Holiday Offers

Denny’s also offers several year-round “Rewards,” including for children and elders.

Denny’s offers “Kids Eat Free” days in several participating restaurants, whereby up to two free kids meals will be offered per any adult purchase $6 or more, though days and participation may vary by store.

In addition, Denny’s offers a 15% discount on any check for all AARP members. The offer is valid at participating locations, and for in-store dining only.

For Thanksgiving this year (Thursday, November 25), Denny’s shared with Heavy that they are planning on bringing back their annual festive Turkey & Dressing Dinner Pack, which is a “generously portioned four-person meal” meant to be ordered ahead of time, and prepared ready to heat and serve for pickup throughout Thanksgiving week. Denny’s said:

Turkey & Dressing Dinner Packs are available for ordering starting November 19 until Wednesday, November 24 at 6 p.m. EST by ordering exclusively on Dennys.com or the Denny’s app at local locations. Orders will be available for pickup between November 20 through November 25.

They went on to say that the Pack “features holiday staples including tender carved turkey breast, savory bread stuffing, red-skinned mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce and a choice of fresh steamed broccoli or corn.”

Denny’s will continue to be open on Thanksgiving Day for dine-in eating, and said in their statement that they are “committed to ensuring its restaurants are operating safely to welcome guests back in dining rooms. The company has created best-in-class practices for operations, customer service and cleaning and sanitation to deliver the same high-quality food and great experience that Denny’s is known for in a safe manner.”

For dine-in meals on Thanksgiving Day, customers can enjoy a variety of special menu items, such as:

The Turkey & Dressing Dinner, featuring tender carved turkey breast paired with savory stuffing, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce and served with two sides and dinner bread. Denny’s has dessert covered with decadent Pumpkin or Pecan Pie for an end-to-end festive experience guests can be thankful for.

The seasonal Thanksgiving dinner is available for a limited time for dine-in, pickup or delivery nationwide at participating locations.