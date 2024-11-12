Denzel Washington Teases Retirement After Big Franchise Role

Denzel Washington, the iconic actor whose illustrious career spans decades and includes countless awards, appears ready to take his final bow—but not before potentially joining one of the most culturally impactful franchises in modern cinema.

During an interview with Australia’s “Today show”, Washington, 69, disclosed his impending retirement plans while sharing exciting news: Ryan Coogler, writer and director of “Black Panther”, is reportedly creating a role for him in the next film installment.

A Lasting Impact on Hollywood & Wakanda

Washington, who is currently generating Oscar buzz for his performance as Macrinus in Gladiator II, confirmed that his time in Hollywood is drawing to a close. “I don’t know how many more films I’m going to make. Probably not that many,” he admitted. “I’m going to retire after these next few projects.” Despite this, the veteran actor has a packed agenda before his final exit. Among his upcoming roles, Washington mentioned plans to portray Shakespeare’s Othello, the legendary Carthaginian general Hannibal, and King Lear. Additionally, he is set to collaborate with director Steve McQueen and reunite with Spike Lee for an A24 film.

However, the most surprising revelation came when Washington mentioned, “Ryan Coogler’s writing a part for me in the next ‘Black Panther‘.” Though no official confirmation from Marvel Studios or Disney has been made, this potential debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) would mark a significant addition to Washington’s résumé and highlight his enduring relevance in a rapidly evolving industry.

“Black Panther 3“ has yet to be formally announced, and Coogler’s involvement as director remains uncertain as he focuses on his upcoming horror film, “Sinners“, set to release in March and starring Michael B. Jordan. Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri, teased during a June appearance on The View that more “Black Panther“-related projects were on the horizon, though she withheld specific details.

The Emotional Legacy of Chadwick Boseman

If Washington joins the MCU as rumored, it would be a poignant full-circle moment, especially considering his past connection to Chadwick Boseman, the original Black Panther. Boseman, who passed away from cancer in 2020 at age 43, once shared that Washington had funded his and several of his Howard University classmates’ tuition for a summer program at Oxford University. In a heartfelt speech at the American Film Institute’s Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony in 2019, Boseman said, “There is no Black Panther without Denzel Washington.” This testament underscores the profound influence Washington has had on generations of Black actors and the broader film industry.

Play

The “Black Panther“ franchise, which first captivated audiences in 2018 and became a symbol of representation and cultural pride, returned in 2022 with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“. The sequel addressed Boseman’s death by narratively passing on the mantle to Shuri, played by Wright, while introducing new characters and themes of legacy and resilience. Washington’s involvement would deepen these themes, embedding a revered and powerful voice into the fabric of Wakanda.

Washington’s decision to be more selective in his later years reflects a broader shift in priorities. In an August interview with Empire magazine, Washington shared, “There are very few films left for me to make that I’m interested in, and I have to be inspired by the filmmaker.”