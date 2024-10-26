Denzel Washington ‘Lets Loose’ in ‘Angry’ Confrontation Caught on Video: Report

Denzel Washington “let loose” on a group of people at an event, in a “heated exchange” that was captured on video published by TMZ.

TMZ reported that it wasn’t clear whether Washington was speaking with autograph seekers or paparazzi. The video shows him surrounded by people taking his photo at an event on October 23.

“#DenzelWashington was fired up, going full ‘#TrainingDay’ as he let loose on a group of paparazzi … and possibly some autograph seekers … who clearly pushed the wrong buttons,” TMZ wrote on X, sharing the video. TMZ labeled the interaction an “angry” exchange.

The video shows Washington calmly speaking with people and posing for pictures as flash bulbs go off. Then, he suddenly walks over to the crowd and appears to be speaking angrily to someone. It’s unclear what exactly he is saying at first. “I said I’ll see you when I get out. What part of that do y’all not understand? Or not. Or not. We can do it another way. I can do it both ways,” he said, with an angry expression on his face before walking away. The people he was speaking with then responded, “Thank you.”

Denzel Washington Warned a Person to ‘Chill Out,’ the Report Says

TMZ reported that the “heated exchange” occurred as Washington was “posing for pics outside NYC’s Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday” October 23.

According to TMZ, “at least one person in the overzealous crowd crossed a line.” Although it’s not clear what upset Washington exactly, “Denzel didn’t hold back checking that person,” TMZ reported.

Although the exact conversation is hard to hear, according to TMZ, Washington was “pretty much warning them to chill out and wait patiently and respectfully,” and he said that the person would “get a chance to see him on the flip side — or maybe not, depending on their behavior.”

Denzel Washington ‘Told Off’ the People in the Crowd, Another Report Says

Page Six also reported on the incident, saying that the loud background noise made it tough to tell exactly what Washington was saying.

Washington “seemingly told the crowd to be more respectful and wait patiently,” Page Six reported. According to Page Six, the group of people who Washington “told off” were “autograph seekers,” and Washington appeared to be in a good mood at first before something upset him.

“I told you I would see you when I get out,” Washington told the unidentified people, according to Page Six. “Which part of that don’t y’all understand?”

At one point, according to Page Six, Washington appeared to raise his voice and the people he was speaking with started arguing with him. He eventually walked away from the encounter, according to the video. First, though, he told the group “they would only get what they came for if they changed their behavior,” Page Six reported.