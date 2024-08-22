Every Time Derek Hough Cried & We Cried Too

“Dancing with the Stars” judge Derek Hough is one of the most beloved cast members on the show. Over the years, he has proven himself to be passionate, sensitive, caring and romantic. He’s opened himself up, sharing his emotions with the world, on television and social media.

Derek has captured audiences with his dancing, singing and stage presence … but also by just being real. And we love him for that! When he smiles, we all smile, right? When he cries, we all cry, right?

With that said, let’s dive into the top 5 most emotional and tear-jerking moments that Derek has shared with fans both on and off the show.

1. Derek Hough Breaks Down During an Acceptance Speech After His Wife’s Health Emergency

Play

In January 2024, just a month after Derek’s wife Hayley had an emergency craniectomy, Derek attended the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The DWTS judge ended up winning the award for Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming, for his work on “Dancing with the Stars.” Upon receiving the honor, Derek delivered an emotional acceptance speech, opening up a bit about his wife’s health.

Derek fought back tears from the very start of his speech to the end, dedicating his win to his “beautiful wife.”

2. Derek Hough’s Wedding Video … Wow

Hayley and Derek Hough were married in August 2023, in a redwood forest, in Monterey County, California, as reported by People. Ahead of her walk down the aisle, People reported Hayley saying of Derek, “He’s definitely going to cry. I know that for a fact. Honestly, both of us. We’re going to be a mess!”

And, she was right. Derek is shown fighting back tears as Hayley made her way down the aisle in their wedding video.

3. The Tribute to the Late Len Goodman Left Everyone in Tears

Play

On April 22, 2023, Ballroom legend and head DWTS judge Len Goodman died from prostate cancer that had metastasized to his bones, as reported by The Daily Express. Goodman had retired from “Dancing with the Stars” just a few months earlier and had kept his cancer battle private.

In honor of the late legend, DWTS pros past and present came together for a powerful performance to pay tribute to Goodman. In the video package above, Derek speaks fondly of Goodman and becomes emotional in several clips. Many of the cast members were crying while delivering sweet messages. Judge Bruno Tonioli especially had a hard time holding it together. At the end of the tribute performance, Tonioli was consoled by fellow judge and friend Carrie Ann Inaba.

4. A Powerful Performance with Bindi Irwin from Hough’s DWTS Pro Days

Play

Bindi Irwin was a fan-favorite on “Dancing with the Stars” when she was partnered with Derek Hough for season 21. At the time, Derek was still a pro on the show. When she and Derek put together a tribute performance for her late father, Steve Irwin, the two became quite emotional, both during rehearsals and post-performance.

Steve Irwin, also known as “The Crocodile Hunter,” died at age 44 on September 4, 2006, after an incident with a stingray that injured his heart, according to The Guardian. Bindi was just 8 years old when her father died.

5. When Hayley and Derek Hough Spoke About Hayley’s Brain Surgery for the First Time

On December 7, 2023, Derek posted a message to fans on Instagram that stated his wife needed an emergency craniectomy. Then, on February 5, 2024, Hayley posted a video on Instagram, to give fans an update on what happened to her and how she was coping.

In the video, Derek sat next to his wife with tears in his eyes. He also praised Hayley for how she’s handled the experience.

Hayley Hough put her “new haircut” on full display, along with the scar that was left on her head after her emergency brain surgery. She also thanked fans for all of their love and support.