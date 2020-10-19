Will Derek Hough Propose to Hayley Erbert on DWTS Tonight? Fans Hope Yes!

On tonight’s episode of Dancing With the Stars, judge Derek Hough is performing, partnered with his longtime girlfriend and ‘DWTS’ professional dancer Hayley Erbert. The dance is highly-anticipated among the show’s fans, and many are wondering if Hough will finally pop the question and ask Erbert to marry her on live television.

In a recent TikTok video, Hough teased his fans with a potential proposal to promote the newest video on their vlog. In an edited clip, Hayley asked the fan question, “Are you going to propose to Hayley on DWTS next week after you dance together?” The question was met with a long, awkward pause (edited for comedic effect), while Hough struggled to come up with an answer. Dodging the question entirely, he finally responded, “I need to blow my nose.”

After watching the whole YouTube Q&A video, it became clear that Hough’s response was not to the proposal question, but to another question entirely. His actual response? “No.” In agreement, Erbert added, “No. That’s not us.” Unless Hough’s trying to throw fans (and Erbert) off his trail, it seems like he has no intention of proposing on the show.

ET‘s Lauren Zima asked Hough about a potential proposal during the performance, and he doubled down that it isn’t in his plans: “I’m just going to be straight up, that’s not happening. Just because, that’s just not my style I don’t think, you know?”

The two are serious about each other, and an engagement seems to be in their future. They live together, and have freely talked about “our kids” in their YouTube videos. As to when he’s going to propose, Hough told ET “I don’t know timelines, I just know shapes.”

Tonight Will Be Hough’s First ‘DWTS’ Performance Since 2017

Hough left Dancing With the Stars in 2016 after 17 seasons in the professional dance cast. He remains the “most winning” of all the pros in the show’s history, with a total of 6 mirrorball trophies. It’s safe to say he’s one of the big stars to come out of DWTS, so it’s no surprise that people are excited for him to be dancing in the DWTS ballroom for the first time in 3 years.

Since Erbert is not a pro on Dancing With the Stars this season, and they had to scrap the use of their dance troupe due to COVID-19 production changes, the performance will be her first in 2020.

Even though Hough and Erbert have both said not to expect a proposal on the October 19 episode, fans are still hoping Hough pops the question. Ahead of the new episode, Hough shared a photo with Erbert on Instagram to promote their upcoming dance. In the caption, he wrote, “Tonight I’m performing on the @dancingabc floor for the first time in over 3 Years, and I wouldn’t want to be dancing with anyone else.”

The comments section of the post quickly flooded with support from fans, many of whom continued to press the question of whether or not he’ll propose. One user wrote “Omg yes! Please propose at the end of the dance!” Another said, “Great Day to propose to her.”

Sasha Farber Proposed to Emma Slater on ‘DWTS’

Emma & Sasha proposal – Cirque du Soleil Recap/Results – Dancing with the StarsSasha Farber proposes to Emma Slater on Dancing with the Stars’ Season 23 Cirque du Soleil Recap/Results show! Subscribe: http://goo.gl/T7bg3N Watch Dancing with the Stars Mondays at 8|7c on ABC! 2016-10-05T01:25:25Z

If Hough were to propose to Erbert at the end of their special dance together, it wouldn’t be the first live Dancing With the Stars engagement.

Farber, who is currently competing in season 29 with actress Justina Machado, proposed to his now-wife Slater in October 2016, after the two shared a partner dance together on the ballroom stage. Former DWTS host Tom Bergeron pulled them aside for an “interview” before telling Farber he was going to give the show over to him. Much to Slater’s surprise, Farber got down on one knee and asked her to marry him. Of course, she said yes as the audience and their cast mates went wild.

One Instagram user noted this in a comment below Hough’s post ahead of his DWTS dance with Erbert, suggesting, “Enjoy the opportunity like Sasha did, and ask her to marry you.”

New episodes of Dancing With the Stars season 29 air on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

READ NEXT: Sharna Burgess Was Being Considered for ‘The Bachelorette’ Australia Pre-COVID