Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Say They’ll Get Engaged After 500k Subscribers

Dancing With the Stars alum and professional dancer Derek Hough has returned to the ballroom for DWTS season 29 on the judges panel. When Hough is not busy judging this season’s contestants, he is home with his longtime girlfriend Hayley Erbert.

DWTS fans have taken interest in Hough and Erbert’s relationship, which began back in 2015. The couple is well-aware that people are wondering when they will get engaged, and humorously acknowledged their most-asked question in a recent YouTube video on their new channel, called “Dayley Life.”

Asking my girlfriend *JUICY* questions! – Dayley Life with Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert

The video featured Hough asking “juicy questions” to Erbert from his fans and followers. At the end of the video, they showcased some of the many ways people asked “When are you guys gonna get married?” In response, Hough joked that maybe their YouTube channel’s celebratory video once they reached 500,000 YouTube followers would be a proposal video. The channel currently has 27.8k subscribers.

Hayley Said She Wants to Have Babies With Derek, But Not Until After She Gets a Ring

One of the questions asked during Hough and Erbert’s YouTube video was “When are you guys having babies?” In response, Erbert said “We have four babies,” referencing their pets. Hough chimed in, added “But babies is definitely in the conversations.” Agreeing, Erbert said that it’s “definitely” after he puts a ring on it, gesturing to her empty ring finger.

In a 2018 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the outlet asked Hough if he planned to marry Erbert. In response, he joked, “You know, it’s funny. Nobody ever asks me this.” Continuing, he added, “Do I feel pressured getting married? No, you know what, I don’t, actually. I’m building a house right now. I feel like I’ve been building it for 25 years now. It’s taken a long time, so for me, I’m looking at things in stages, and for me, that’s going to be the next stage. So, I can get settled, physically grounded, physically settled. And then who knows where life takes us.”

Hough & Erbert Launched Their YouTube Channel After Making Many Tik Tok & Instagram Videos Together

During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Hough and Erbert have spent their quarantining making funny Tik Toks and home dance videos with one another. It makes sense that they have taken the next step in their content-creating by launching a joint YouTube channel.

Their “juicy questions” YouTube video is not the first time Hough has teased that marriage is in the couple’s future. Last week, Hough raised eyebrows on social media when he told TikTok followers that he was doing “husband training” in a video. Hough posted a humorous Tik Tok video featuring the reasons why he’s “such a catch,” completing tasks like putting laundry in the hamper, cleaning beard shavings off the bathroom counter, and putting dirty dishes into the dishwasher. In the caption of the video, he wrote, “husband training.”

New episodes of Dancing With the Stars season 29 air on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

