Derek Hough Releases Never-Before-Seen Video & Relationship Statement

On December 20, 2023, Derek Hough’s wife Hayley Erbert underwent emergency brain surgery, just four months after their wedding.

The two were married on August 26, 2023 in a redwood forest in Monterey County, California, as reported by People, and today they celebrate their anniversary. Hough has posted a never-before-seen video from what appears to be his wedding weekend or days leading up to the event. The video was posted on both his and his wife’s Instagram, along with a lengthy statement about their relationship.

Derek Hough’s Statement to His Wife

With the video, Hough opened up to his followers by sharing a tribute to his wife for their 1-year anniversary. Hough wrote, “1-year ago today I married my beautiful wife Hayley Erbert. This past year has been a journey filled with so many challenges, blessings, difficulties and triumphs. Through it all, your grace and beauty have shone brightly, reminding me every day of how blessed I am to walk this path with you.”

He continued, “But above all, this year has been a testament to the power of love—our love. Love truly conquers all. Here’s to many more years of facing life together, with love leading the way. I love you more than words can express. Happy Anniversary.”

Erbert responded quickly to the post, commenting, “I love you beyond. What a year, I’m so proud of us.”

Famous Friends & Family Left Comments on the Post

Derek Hough’s sister, Julianne Hough, co-host of “Dancing with the Stars,” left a sweet message on the post, writing, “I love your love.” Julianne’s ex-husband, Brooks Laich, also commented with, “Happy anniversary guys, much love!!!!!”

Friend and former DWTS partner Maria Menounos also commented, with a short, “Happy anniversary!!!!!!”

Some of the other people who wished the Houghs a “happy anniversary” or commented included Alfonso Ribeiro’s wife Angela, “Modern Family” actress Sarah Hyland, pro Val Chmerkovskiy, pro Britt Stewart, and DWTS veteran Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

