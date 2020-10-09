Lucille Ball’s Great-Granddaughter Dies of Breast Cancer at 31

Desiree S. Anzalone, the great-granddaughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Sr., died at the age of 31 after a battle with breast cancer, PEOPLE reported. According to the outlet, Anzalone died a few weeks ago on September 27 at Smilow Cancer Center in Connecticut after battling stage 4 breast cancer. She was the only great-granddaughter of the late stars of I Love Lucy, Ball and Arnaz.

Her mother, Julia Arnaz, told PEOPLE that Anzalone, who reminded her a lot of Ball, died peacefully. She added:

Watching her slip away was just, I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. No mother should have to watch that. She was so special. All our children are special, but this little girl was something else. We were [best friends]. We are still. She was so beautiful, just so so beautiful inside and out. She really, really reminded me a lot of my grandmother, more so than I.

Anzalone was born on September 15, 1989, in Norwalk, Connecticut, to Julia Arnaz and Mario Anzalone. Her maternal grandfather was Desi Arnaz Jr., the son of the famous couple Ball and Arnaz.

