Has ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Been Renewed for Season 2?

Dexter’s story came to its final conclusion with the Season 1 finale of “New Blood,” which was billed as a limited series. There will be no more episodes of “Dexter: New Blood,” and the show is cancelled.

The finale airs on Showtime at 9 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, January 9, 2021, and it became available for streaming at 12:01 a.m. the same day.

Warning: Spoilers are ahead for the Dexter: New Blood finale. Stop reading now if you haven’t seen it and don’t want to know what happened.

Showrunner Clyde Phillips told Deadline he saw the limited series as an opportunity to give fans the ending they deserved after the finale of the original show left many fans disappointed.

Phillips Said He Would Jump at the Opportunity to Continue the Story of Dexter’s Son, Harrison

“Dexter: New Blood,” delved into the relationship between Dexter and his son, Harrison. Dexter left his son with his mother, believing his life would be better without him being a part of it. But Harrison craved a relationship with his father, and tried to build one with him.

But that all came to a shattering end with the finale of “New Blood.”

Phillips told Deadline he would be thrilled to explore Harrison’s story further if Showtime gave him the call.

“As I mentioned, this show is a huge asset. When people start bingeing this after the finale, I’m confident the numbers will continue to go up. It’s up to Showtime to make the call to me if they want more. If they ask me if I’d like to make a continuation of this, I would say yes. I have a lot of things going on but I would drop everything for this and say yes in one second,” Phillips told Deadline.

Phillips Elaborated on the Depth of Harrison’s Character Arc & How the Story Could Continue

Phillips told Deadline that he sees many different paths to continue Harrison’s story, saying that the character has depth and complexity that appeared fully in the “New Blood” finale.

He said:

Harrison is such a complicated character and he has within him the seeds of the dark passenger. He’s capable. Look at that takedown of Dexter in the end, what’s in Harrison is that he has to kill this man. Also, Harrison brings a different perspective to the vigilantism of it all than Dexter did, which was kind of surprising to Dexter. He brings this youthful, optimistic innocence, that he and his dad are basically Batman and Robin. Think of every time we take out one of these bad guys how many lives we’re saving, that this bad person is not going to kill. Dexter never thought of that. Dexter was only taking out bad guys because that was his code.

But, while there were many paths for Harrison, Phillips said there was only one way the story would end for Dexter.

“Harrison could’ve done a number of things,” Phillips said. “And Dexter was either going to get shot in the front or in the back.”

